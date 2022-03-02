Allocation of MIR places: specialties most in demand

An applicant choosing his MIR position in 2020.

Applicants for a MIR position for this 2022 begin to do their accounts to see if their order number will be enough to obtain the specialty they dream of. Taking the allocation process of the previous call as a reference, it should be noted that the most sought-after specialties in the allocation of places in the MIR 2021 were the of Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and of Dermatology. The first —which had 112 positions available— closed with MIR number 836 and the second with applicant number 1,008. As usual, these two specialties are the first to sell out, a prominence that this year they may share with the specialty that makes its debut: Legal and Forensic Medicine. This specialty that returns to the MIR opens with 8 places that may be sold out among the first order numbers.

The next most demanded specialty, and which previously finished its MIR places in the last call, was Cardiology —which exhausted its availability of 181 seats on the sixth day of the election with candidate 2,356—. This was the option chosen by the first three MIRs on the 2021 list, as well as the fifth and sixth candidates when the process was opened.

They follow in order Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (MIR 2,638) and Ophthalmologywhich completed its available places on June 30 with the 3,898 applicant who studied his specialty in Ponferrada, at the El Bierzo Hospital.

Anesthesiology and Resuscitation, the revelation of the MIR 2021

In sixth position is Anesthesiology and Resuscitationwhich closed its quota with the MIR 4,006, becoming the revelation specialty of 2021, becoming the choice of 232 of the first 2,000 new residents. Neurosurgery (4,088) and Digestive system (4,186), occupy the seventh and eighth place respectively in the popularity ranking of the last edition.

They complete the Top 10 of the most demanded specialties in the MIR 2021 Radiodiagnosis, which had its last available place with applicant number 4,237, and Pediatric Surgery, with 4,247.

Dermatology: one of the most popular specialties

The passion for Dermatology is still booming in this MIR 2022 —which will begin its acts of awarding a place from April 26, 2022 electronically—. The number one of this edition confirmed Medical Writing that his first option is this specialty, which was the second to finish its available places in 2021.

“I already thought about it. I am going to choose Dermatology, although I still do not know in which hospital I am going to do it”, he confessed to this newspaper shortly after knowing his first position in the MIR 2022.

haselgruber She justified her decision because she likes all Medicine, but above all the medical specialties that allow her to investigate and deal with people.