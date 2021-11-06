GOODMORNING EVERYONE

Almanac for Saturday, November 06, 2021

It is the 310th day of the Gregorian calendar.

55 days to go until the end of the year

BORN

1961: Daniele Gatti, after conducting orchestras throughout the

world and appointed Music Director in numerous theaters,

on 1 July 2021 he was appointed Principal Director for

the three-year period 2022-2025 of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino

1965: Pietro Ragusa, actor

(Carla, 2021)

1966: Paolo Galeazzi, arranger, composer, producer

record company

(In 2020 he is arranger of “Too many Singers Pochi Cash”,

piece by Renato Zero)

1978: Manuel Casella, actor and former model, TV host

(Ok, the house is right! TV presenter from 2020)

1981: Gennaro Silvestro, actor

(Welcome to the Esposito house, 2021)

DIES

2017: Daniele Demma, actor, voice actor and

dialogist (b.1957)

2017: Romano Bertola, composer, lyricist and writer

(Carletto – engraved by Corrado) (b.1936)

2018: Mariù Pascoli, actress, harpsichord teacher

in Italian conservatories ((n. 1935)

2019: Mafonso, painter and sculptor. His works are

preserved in numerous Italian museums (1948)

2020: Stefano D’Orazio, drummer, lyricist and singer

historian of the ‘Pooh’

(My friend’s woman) (b.1948)

FOREIGNERS

1988: Emma Stone, American actress, Oscar is born

(Cruella, 2021)

1997: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, British actor, is born

(After 3 (After We Fell), 2021)

2012: Clive Dunn, English actor, comedian and artist, dies

(Doctor Fu Manchu’s Diabolical Plot) (b.1920)

2017: Karin Dor, a German actress, dies

(Die abhandene Welt) (b.1938)

IT HAPPENED

1881: TheNaval Academy of Livorno

1913: Mohandas Gandhi is arrested while driving

a march of Indian miners in South Africa

1917: Bolshevik revolutionaries start theirs

march on the Winter Palace, residence of the Tsar

1942: the remains of the Folgore Division, in retreat from

El Alamein, surrender to the British after destroying the

own weapons rendered useless by the exhaustion of ammunition

obtaining from the British, for their valor, the honor of arms

1971: TheAtomic Energy Commission (AEC) test the most

large underground explosion of a hydrogen bomb

American, codenamed Cannikin, on the island Amchitka

in the Aleutians

1985: General Wojciech Witold Jaruzelski is elected

head of state of Poland

1999: Australians vote to keep

British queen as their head of state

2010: the gladiator gymnasium collapses in Pompeii

2010: the statue is inaugurated in Świebodzin, Poland

from Christ the King (in Polish: Pomnik Chrystusa Króla), a

colossal monument. It is the tallest statue of Christ in the

world, measuring 36 meters and has a footing of meters

16.5, for a total weight of 440 tons

TIME TO TIME

1659: An earthquake with an estimated intensity between the 9th and 10th degrees

of the Mercalli scale, hits the area in Calabria

from Sant’Eufemia to the plain of Gioia Tauro, provoking

about 2,000 victims

1928: Great eruption of Etna: destroyed

completely Mascali.

1994: In Asti, Alessandria and their provinces, in Alba

and in most of the province of Cuneo, it overflows the river

Tanaro, which largely floods the territory, causing

over 70 casualties and enormous damage.

THE CHURCH REMEMBER

Saints and Blessed

St. Leonard of Limoges hermit

St. Margaret of Lorraine, St. Beatrice of Olive,

Sant’Emiliano, San Felice, San Romolo of Genoa,

San Severo of Barcelona, ​​Valentine of Genoa,

Blessed Cristina, San Melanio, Santo Stefano

MEANING OF THE NAMES

LEONARDO – From the German leonard-forte as lion.

Use your own strength, but make sure it is

dominated by your brain and your heart if

you want to achieve the fortune that fate holds for you.

PROVERB

Who knows does,

who does not know, teaches

LATIN IN USE

Aeternum is worth

Goodbye forever

APHORISM

Just as I don’t want to be a slave,

I don’t want to be a boss.

This expresses my idea of ​​Democracy.

(Abraham Lincoln)

LANGUAGE OF FLOWERS

The meaning of Madreselva or Atlantic honeysuckle is …

Bonds of love, love me

THE PHRASE OF THE DAY

Oportet esse ut vivas, do not live ut edas.

You have to eat to live,

do not live to eat.

(Quintilian)

THINKING OF THE MORNING

In twenty years you will be more annoyed

from the things you did not do but from the things you did.

So drop your moorings, get out of the safe harbor and

let the wind blow your sails.

Explore. Dream. You discover

(Mark Twain)

MAXIMUM OF THE FUN DAY

At the emergency room –

“Doctor!! Doctor!! My wife feels bad in the car! “

“Did you try to put the antenna on her?”