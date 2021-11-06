Almanac for Saturday, November 06, 2021
GOODMORNING EVERYONE
Almanac for Saturday, November 06, 2021
It is the 310th day of the Gregorian calendar.
55 days to go until the end of the year
BORN
1961: Daniele Gatti, after conducting orchestras throughout the
world and appointed Music Director in numerous theaters,
on 1 July 2021 he was appointed Principal Director for
the three-year period 2022-2025 of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino
1965: Pietro Ragusa, actor
(Carla, 2021)
1966: Paolo Galeazzi, arranger, composer, producer
record company
(In 2020 he is arranger of “Too many Singers Pochi Cash”,
piece by Renato Zero)
1978: Manuel Casella, actor and former model, TV host
(Ok, the house is right! TV presenter from 2020)
1981: Gennaro Silvestro, actor
(Welcome to the Esposito house, 2021)
DIES
2017: Daniele Demma, actor, voice actor and
dialogist (b.1957)
2017: Romano Bertola, composer, lyricist and writer
(Carletto – engraved by Corrado) (b.1936)
2018: Mariù Pascoli, actress, harpsichord teacher
in Italian conservatories ((n. 1935)
2019: Mafonso, painter and sculptor. His works are
preserved in numerous Italian museums (1948)
2020: Stefano D’Orazio, drummer, lyricist and singer
historian of the ‘Pooh’
(My friend’s woman) (b.1948)
FOREIGNERS
1988: Emma Stone, American actress, Oscar is born
(Cruella, 2021)
1997: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, British actor, is born
(After 3 (After We Fell), 2021)
2012: Clive Dunn, English actor, comedian and artist, dies
(Doctor Fu Manchu’s Diabolical Plot) (b.1920)
2017: Karin Dor, a German actress, dies
(Die abhandene Welt) (b.1938)
IT HAPPENED
1881: TheNaval Academy of Livorno
1913: Mohandas Gandhi is arrested while driving
a march of Indian miners in South Africa
1917: Bolshevik revolutionaries start theirs
march on the Winter Palace, residence of the Tsar
1942: the remains of the Folgore Division, in retreat from
El Alamein, surrender to the British after destroying the
own weapons rendered useless by the exhaustion of ammunition
obtaining from the British, for their valor, the honor of arms
1971: TheAtomic Energy Commission (AEC) test the most
large underground explosion of a hydrogen bomb
American, codenamed Cannikin, on the island Amchitka
in the Aleutians
1985: General Wojciech Witold Jaruzelski is elected
head of state of Poland
1999: Australians vote to keep
British queen as their head of state
2010: the gladiator gymnasium collapses in Pompeii
2010: the statue is inaugurated in Świebodzin, Poland
from Christ the King (in Polish: Pomnik Chrystusa Króla), a
colossal monument. It is the tallest statue of Christ in the
world, measuring 36 meters and has a footing of meters
16.5, for a total weight of 440 tons
TIME TO TIME
1659: An earthquake with an estimated intensity between the 9th and 10th degrees
of the Mercalli scale, hits the area in Calabria
from Sant’Eufemia to the plain of Gioia Tauro, provoking
about 2,000 victims
1928: Great eruption of Etna: destroyed
completely Mascali.
1994: In Asti, Alessandria and their provinces, in Alba
and in most of the province of Cuneo, it overflows the river
Tanaro, which largely floods the territory, causing
over 70 casualties and enormous damage.
THE CHURCH REMEMBER
Saints and Blessed
St. Leonard of Limoges hermit
St. Margaret of Lorraine, St. Beatrice of Olive,
Sant’Emiliano, San Felice, San Romolo of Genoa,
San Severo of Barcelona, Valentine of Genoa,
Blessed Cristina, San Melanio, Santo Stefano
MEANING OF THE NAMES
LEONARDO – From the German leonard-forte as lion.
Use your own strength, but make sure it is
dominated by your brain and your heart if
you want to achieve the fortune that fate holds for you.
PROVERB
Who knows does,
who does not know, teaches
LATIN IN USE
Aeternum is worth
Goodbye forever
APHORISM
Just as I don’t want to be a slave,
I don’t want to be a boss.
This expresses my idea of Democracy.
(Abraham Lincoln)
LANGUAGE OF FLOWERS
The meaning of Madreselva or Atlantic honeysuckle is …
Bonds of love, love me
THE PHRASE OF THE DAY
Oportet esse ut vivas, do not live ut edas.
You have to eat to live,
do not live to eat.
(Quintilian)
THINKING OF THE MORNING
In twenty years you will be more annoyed
from the things you did not do but from the things you did.
So drop your moorings, get out of the safe harbor and
let the wind blow your sails.
Explore. Dream. You discover
(Mark Twain)
MAXIMUM OF THE FUN DAY
At the emergency room –
“Doctor!! Doctor!! My wife feels bad in the car! “
“Did you try to put the antenna on her?”