Almanac of 04-12-2021 at 07:30



almanac of the day and Saturday 4 February Good morning from Francesco Vitale today for the church it remembers Santa Barbara name deriving from the Greek barbaros onomatopoeic voice Which means stammerer who cannot speak referring to non-Greek peoples which then by extension will mean foreign says proverb Santa Barbara Benedetta free us from Duomo and from the Lightning in arrivals today Wesley Kandinsky Gae Aulenti Facebook to us back to our transporters rain So let’s go and wish a happy birthday to Jessica Annalisa Gianfranco and Adriano happy birthday to each of you and greet the messages always that arrive copious Saturday morning Greta Sara Giorgio Fabiola Good day we also say goodbye to Isabel and good day to you too Good work traveling so many people also traveling this morning with time and we do it in December 4th but 1791 When the first issue of the server comes out, the periodical British Sunday oldest Sunday newspaper cutlery of the world 4 December 1996 Jack Nicholson receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Nicholson actor who has obtained the most nominations for the 2012 Oscar winning 3 December 4, 1999 Nilde Iotti dies first woman to hold the office of President of the Chamber of Deputies occupied make him higher than Montecitorio for three legislatures a record so far undisputed in republican Italy and still music even to close 4 December but of the milestone in the history of rock is one of the most innovative ever capable of bringing together distant genres such as blues and folk and we greet each other today with the words of Goethe who said he does not love the one to whom the defects of the loved one do not appear to be a virtue Good day and good continuation of listening stay with us almanac of the day

