Almanac of 30 August 2021

It is the 242nd day of the year, 35th week. At the end of 2021 there are 123 days left.

In Rome the sun rises at 05:35 and sets at 18:46 (solar time)

In Milan the sun rises at 05:43 and sets at 19:03 (solar time)

Moon: 2.19 (tram.) 17.44 (lev.)

Saints of the day: Blessed Alfredo Ildefonso Schuster (Bishop)

Saints Felix and Adautto (Martyrs)

San Bononio (Abate)

Etymology: Alfredo, there are various hypotheses on the origin of this name: it could derive from the Germanic alda (“elder, wise”) or athala (“nobility”) and frithu (“peace”), and therefore mean “wise in peace” or “noble in peace “. Or it could go back to the Saxon aelf “elf” and raed “council, assembly”: in this case the meaning would be “council of the elves” or “well advised and inspired man”.

Proverb of the day:

They show the trees in August what they will later bear fruit.

Aphorism of the day:

God gave you life; God therefore gave you the law; God is the only Lawgiver of the human race. His law is the only one you must obey. (G. Mazzini)

It happened today:

1987 – Street Fighter video game debuts (34 years ago): Ryu fighter enters the tournament organized by the powerful Sagat, the strongest Muay Thai fighter in the world. He will have to face several opponents before the final match. It is the plot of Street Fighter, a fighting video game launched by the prolific Capcom. In this first version there are already the premises for a success destined to write the history of the so-called “fighting games”, ie games in which you have to overcome opponents in wrestling matches with different means. In reality, the real revolution will come with the sequel Street Fighter II: The World Warrior. In the launch version, in fact, you cannot choose your own player, but Ryu is assigned by default, while a possible second player has Ken at his disposal.

1993 – CBS launches the David Letterman Show (28 years ago): Current affairs, politics, entertainment but above all a lot of irony in full American style. These are the ingredients that have built the twenty-year success of the David Letterman Show, the most popular US talk show broadcast on CBS.

Were you born today? Usually very gifted, people born on August 30th are rock solid when it comes to their strengths. Particularly adept at handling money, they usually love to operate in finance and take great pride in successfully administering personal, company or family funds. Whatever their area of ​​interest, they almost always aim for tangible results in the work and prefer not to venture into purely speculative or distant areas of reality. Generally, a person’s home on August 30th is tidy, comfortable, and carefully designed to meet material wants and needs.

Celebrities born on this day:

1972 – Cameron Diaz (49 years ago): Born in San Diego, Southern California, she is one of the most attractive actresses in American cinema.

1860 – Joe Petrosino (161 years ago): Born in Padula, in the province of Salerno, Giuseppe Petrosino, known as Joe by his friends from overseas, was a policeman of great investigative acumen.

1973 – Ilaria D’Amico (48 years ago): Born in Rome, she is a journalist and TV presenter, one of the most popular faces of the satellite broadcaster Sky Italia.

Horoscope of the day: