Almanac of January 30, 2022

It is the 30th day of the year, 4th week. At the end of 2022 there are 335 days left.

In Rome the sun rises at 07:24 and sets at 17:22 (solar time)

In Milan the sun rises at 07:46 and sets at 17:26 (solar time)

Moon: 6.14 (lev.) 15.06 (tram.)

Lunar perigee at 8 o’clock – distance: km. 362.247

Saints of the day: Santa Martina (Martyr)

Saint Jacinta Marescotti (Religious)

San Barsimeo (Barsamya, Bishop of Edessa)

San Glastiano (Maglastiano, Bishop)

San Pellegrino (Bishop of Triocala)

St. Theophilus the Younger (Soldier and Martyr)

Sant’Adelelmo (Elesmo) of Burgos

Sant’Armentario di Pavia (Bishop)

Santa Batilde (Queen of the Franks)

Santa Savina (Matrona)

Etymology: Martina, feminine form of the name Martino, comes from the Latin Martinus which takes on the meaning of “dedicated to Mars”. Mars, in the beginning, was identified as the god of spring, nature and fertility and only later was he associated in particular with battle and war. The use of the name Martina, particularly appreciated by Italian parents for their girls since the beginning of the 21st century, can therefore be explained by associating it with the meaning of the strength of youth and nature.

Proverb of the day:

Strong January, all the old men wish their death.

Aphorism of the day:

I only need one shot to get drunk. The problem is that I don’t remember if it’s the thirtieth or the fortieth (George Burns)

It happened today:

1873 – Verne publishes “Around the world in 80 days” (149 years ago): “In the year 1872, the house numbered 7 on Saville Row, Burlington Gardens – in which Sheridan died in 1814 – was inhabited by Phileas Fogg, esq. one of the most original and most prominent members of the Reform Club in London, despite his apparent intention not to do anything that might attract the attention of others. ‘ Thus begins Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days, one of the most famous novels in the history of adventure literature, which gave rise to a new concept of travel, the forerunner of the modern concept of tourism.

Were you born today? You are very reserved and hardly allow others to find out what really lies in your heart. At work you have specific goals and you commit yourself methodically until you reach them. As soon as possible, you will choose an independent activity in which the contacts, often forced, with others, which characterize the working relationships, are reduced to the bare minimum. Even in love you are a loner and you will only allow yourself to those who will truly understand and appreciate you to the fullest.

Celebrities born on this day:

1974 – Christian Bale (48 years ago): The allure of the dark makes him recognizable on set, especially when he plays the role of a well-known dark knight. For critics, he is one of the most skilled actors around.

1882 – Franklin Delano Roosevelt (140 years ago): Protagonist of the world political scene of the twentieth century and main architect of the economic development of the USA. Born in Hyde Park, New York State, and died in Warm Springs in 1945.

Disappeared today:

1951 – Ferdinand Porsche (72 years ago): Engineer and entrepreneur, born in Liberec (in the Czech Republic) and died in Stuttgart (in southern Germany) in 1951. Famous for having founded the Porsche car manufacturer, still a leader in the world of cars.

1948 – Gandhi (74 years ago): World-renowned politician and philosopher, born in Porbandar, India, and died, murdered, in New Delhi in 1948. He left a tangible mark on the world and is known, above all, with the name of Mahatma (great soul).

