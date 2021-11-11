Almanac of the day: 11 November 1918, the Great War is over – Chronicle

Florence, 11 November 2021 – It was called ‘Great War ‘ because nothing like it had ever been seen in the history of humanity, both for the extension of fronts and for number of states involved. Before that, there had never been so many soldiers in the trenches, so many new and deadly weapons supplied to the armies, many industries engaged in supporting the war effort. After a hundred years of ‘almost peace’, in the summer of 1914 began the WWI, one carnage which involved – and shocked – almost all continents, most nations and their inhabitants, changing their destiny forever. For survivors of that horror, a world had ended, and the word ‘peace’ meant only one thing: “before the



1914 ”

.

Italy, which entered the war on May 24, 1915, was a poor and unprepared country. Fathers of families, sons and husbands they left overnight for the front, abandoning crops and fields, which often represented the only sustenance for entire families. They will soon find themselves in the trenches to defend their territory and above all to bring the skin back home. The most difficult moment was there defeat of Caporetto in October 1917, but the tenacious resistance on the Piave line allowed the recovery until the surrender of the Austrians in Vittorio Veneto on 4 November. The enthusiasm for the victory, however, was destined to last for a short time, such and many were the sacrifices imposed on the country. Finally, after a long trail of blood of millions of dead, wounded and civilian victims, on November 11, 1918, with the signature ofarmistice of Compiègne between the German Empire and the Allied powers, the word was put to an end to the First World War. They had been mobilized 70 million men, 60 of which in Europe alone: ​​when the armistices between the belligerents were signed, the survivors who had witnessed unspeakable crimes and horrors had to adapt to a new and highly unstable world.









The traces of what the Great War was for Italy are everywhere, starting with the monuments to the fallen that meet in the squares of small towns as well as large cities. The echo of the conflict is still alive in the border areas. Trentino in particular still shows the signs of war today, as witnessed by trenches and fortifications permanent. From the Adamello to the Marmolada, passing through Riva del Garda and Rovereto, it is all a succession of remains and memories of that bloody war, many saved and exhibited in the museums of memory. On Monte Cimone remain the trenches, on the territory of the Veronese foothills numerous forts. One of the military shrines larger, that of Monte Grappa, contains the remains of 22,910 soldiers. The name of the Isle of the Dead, along the Piave river, remembers the many fallen victims found in this area. In Pederobba stands the poignant mausoleum French, with the monumental mothers statue France and Italy supporting their dead son. And then Friuli Venezia Giulia, with monuments, shrines, ossuaries dedicated to the victims.









History, as is well known, is always written by the winners. In the Great War, however, for the first time, it was also written by the soldiers themselves, offering, through their notebooks, the authentic testimony of the protagonists: certainly individual and partial, but irrefutably true. If today they have come down to us acts of heroism, horrors and the description of the hardest trench life, we owe it in large part to them. It is estimated that they traveled well during the war four billion letters and postcards postal. The fear of death, the distance from families and homesickness, ignited in men the need to exchange news and stay in touch through the only means they had available: writing. Rereading them today, those letters speak to us of those who, in that exhausting trench warfare, were sick and tired of “this mud that reaches our knees”; of those who “have not taken off their clothes for 5 months” and of those who, in the throes of “furious thoughts”, felt as if in a dream “the laughter and the thousand melodies of the Christmas dinner meeting”, while they were instead “beaten here, in the northern sector of the western front, col cloak heavy with mud and the split hands and cold sores”To cast“ tired glances at the German trenches ”.









Some letters are tender and others desperate, some lace up and certain other long-winded ones. Many are in dialect, full of errors, ungrammatical: others instead very cultivated. In all, with the slanted calligraphy and ordered of the time, resounds what remains of the young voice of those soldiers. Silenced by the shot of a rifle, silenced in blood by a bombing. Dulled by the memory that is fading, and by the time that makes them yellow photo of a sad youth. Paper does its job, he never keeps anything for himself. And as he once gathered their thoughts to deliver them to mothers, wives, children and the world, now, day after day, he absorbs and bleaches their words. But without ever erasing them completely.



