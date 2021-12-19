Almanac of the day: December 19, 1997, “Titanic” comes out in America and it’s Di Caprio-mania

Florence, 19 December 2021 – When a film becomes a cult it seems eternal. Instead there is a date of ‘birth’ for everything, even for this very expensive colossal epic-romantic winner of well 11 Academy Awards, a record also in box office receipts all over the world. It was the December 19, 1997 when it was released in American cinemas Titanic by James Cameron.

From that day on, millions of people found themselves dreaming about the imaginary and contrasting forbidden love story between the poor. Jack, interpreted by Leonardo Dicaprio, and the beautiful and rich Rose, played by Kate Winslet. The two belonged to different social classes and they met, and fell in love, during the tragic maiden voyage of the 1912 ocean liner, which marked the beginning and the end of their love. Even the very young protagonists, Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio, who at the time were respectively 22 and 23 years old, met thanks to the film. A bond that did not end with the last take, in fact they remained close friends. The fans, who did not miss even one iota of that sad story, even counted their kisses: they were 13 the ones they exchange throughout the entire film. The first lasting 27 seconds, and comes after the famous scene in which Rose, with a dreamy voice and the wind in her hair, pronounces the famous: “I’m flying, Jack!”. The beautiful, and rebellious, Rose does changes clothes 12 times over the course of the scenes, and the coat she wears over the chiffon one was purposely four sizes larger to make her look even more vulnerable. And for well nine times over the course of the film she does something irrational, like spitting in the face of her future husband and punching a ship attendant. The costume designers had a lot to do not only to make the stage clothes of the protagonists: it took a team of 50 people and well 365 days of work to realize i costumes of all extras.









Obviously the shipwreck scenes were not shot in the middle of the ocean, but in a more comfortable one pool a little less than ten meters deep. However, although there were no real icebergs to freeze the water, Kate Winslet really felt bad pneumonia, because unlike all the extras he wore no diving suit. Everything had been studied in detail: so much so that to make the engines and spaces of the compartments seem larger and more impressive, tall stunt doubles were chosen.



1 meter

And



55 centimeters

for the machine room. But beyond the cinematic fiction, how much did those who actually boarded the Titanic paid? To travel first class and stay in the best suite, we would have had to fork out about today 75 thousand dollars, equal to $ 4,350 at the time. The third class cost $ 32 to $ 40, about $ 800 today. Definitely less but still too much, given the outcome of the trip.

Born today



Italo Svevo born on December 19th



1861 a

Sad. Writer and playwright among the best known and most appreciated in Italian literature. He wrote: “It’s never good in this world. They say that progress comes from this ”.







