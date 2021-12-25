Almanac of the day: December 25, 1914, when the Great War surrendered at Christmas

Florence, 25 December 2021 – They came out of the trenches, at first suspicious and with their hands ready on the guns. Then, having abandoned all defense, they meet in ‘no man’s land’. And there they took handshakes, in some cases even Hugs and small exchanges of gifts: chocolate, cigarettes, photographs and addresses. But always being careful not to get too close to the enemy’s trenches ‘for fear of seeing too much’. It happened on Christmas day 1914, during the WWI.



Young men engaged in that exhausting trench warfare, with “the exact same mood but the uniform of a different color”, in the words of Fabrizio De André, put into action something unimaginable, which happened on the western front, spontaneously, thanks to the courageous gesture of German and English soldiers, but also French and Belgians. That, whispering wishes and lighting candles along the trench before, and shouting and singing Christmas carols then, they agreed with the enemies for a momentary and unofficial ceasefire. It was a moment of light in a tunnel of horror, despair and mud, which went down in history as the ‘miracle of the Christmas truce.











The story of what happened that day came to us from the testimony of the soldiers themselves, thanks to letters sent to relatives and often delivered by them to the newspapers of the time for publication. In some there are those who even speak of a football game, of a German soldier who offered to to be a barber for the British, of those who improvised skits in masks. And even the legendary and irresistible Christmas pudding: “After the first bite – wrote a soldier – the Germans were our friends for life”. The story, which some skeptical historians still try to brand as invented, is not as rare and incredible as it may seem. In the history of wars, episodes of fraternization between enemy troops have occurred more than once. Especially in the first months of that conflict, in some cases yes they negotiated momentary truces to allow the recovery of the fallen, and according to the law of ‘live and let live’, too aggressive actions were limited, at least for the first time.









It would be nice if Christmas day could last all year. If that joy, that serenity, that peace that this holy day can inspire, could have no end. In reality, that truce was of limited duration. Just a few hours after they became friends, the soldiers bitter ‘enemies’ returned. Each in their own trenches, to hit each other with equal force and kill each other. That massacre would last another four years, causing millions of military and civilian deaths, wounded, maimed. Some of the protagonists of the Christmas truce they fell in battle a few minutes, days or months later. But there were also those who, more fortunate, managed to return home. The last of them, Alfred Anderson, died in



2005 to

109 years. His four children and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren say that he has never forgotten the extraordinary Christmas of 1914. When even the most merciless war surrendered not to arms And to bombing, to force or bombs. But at Holy Christmas.

