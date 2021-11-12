Almanac of the day: November 12, 2003, the attack in Nassiriya against “kind soldiers”

Florence, 12 November 2021 – The Italians were defined as the “soldiers with a human face”, Because even in hostile territory they were always inclined to smile and mediation. No one could have ever imagined that hell was about to break loose on those “kind soldiers”. Yet that’s exactly what happened on November 12



2003 a

Nassiriya, a town in southern Iraq, where our country had the base of the contingent sent after the war to Saddam Hussein. To lose his life in what has gone down in history as the most serious massacre which has involved our soldiers since Second World War, were 19 Italians: 12 Carabinieri, 5 soldiers and two civilians.

The international operation called ‘Ancient Babylon ‘, passing as a peacekeeping mission, it certainly could not be as aggressive and armored as perhaps it would have been necessary. The terrorists took advantage of this ‘vulnus’ to sow blood, death and destruction on the morning of that dramatic 12th November. When a tank truck packed with explosives mixed with flammable liquid, he threw himself at full speed against the three-storey building that housed the Carabinieri of the MSU (Multinational Specialized Unit). He had forced the checkpoint at the entrance to the Maestrale base, located in the old headquarters of the local Chamber of Commerce. There was talk of two or more suicide bombers present in the stuffed middle of over 150 of TNT. In that mad rush to death, i terrorists opened fire on the military guarding the entrance and overwhelmed everything: the barriers, the nets, the barbed wires placed to defend the structure. Then just a huge, frightening roar. A giant cloud of dust has risen from the land covered with blood and rubble. In the courtyard many military vehicles caught fire. The terrible explosion was so strong that it failed only to gut a large part of the building, but also and damage a second building, where the command was based. The ammunition depot also went up in flames. On that sad day, nicknamed “the 11th of September in Italy “, under the rubble of that barbaric attack there remained 12 carabinieri of the MSU, five men of the Army, and two civilians: an operator of international cooperation and a director who was making an inspection for a film on peace missions. They were also killed 9 Iraqis, about sixty were wounded.









The image of the boot left hanging on the devastated fence has gone around the world. They belonged to one of those fellow soldiers committed to defending the Western world from the scourge of terrorism, and to helping the Iraqi people to regain freedom and win peace. To re-read the chronicles of the time, another term was used several times – in addition to pain – to describe that day and those to come: “disillusionment“. Combined with the sudden and very bitter awareness of how much death, how much blood and how much violence there may also be in a “peace mission “.

Born today



Anne Hathaway born on 12 November



1982 a

Brooklyn. One of the most popular American actresses, she has starred in world-famous films and in her career she has been awarded with prestigious awards including Oscar Prize for Best Supporting Actress in 2013 for ‘Les Miserables’.