Almanac of the day: November 18, 1978. USA, the mass suicide that shocked the world

Florence, November 18, 2021 – Until the attacks on the Twin Towers, on collective suicide of Jonestown, the largest in modern history, was the event that saw the greatest number of American citizens die in peacetime, from causes other than natural ones. Following the orders of their leader, the Reverend Jim Jones, 913 US citizens – including women, the elderly and 304 children – Yes committed suicide en masse in their commune, which was in the jungle of Guyana, drinking a cyanide cocktail.

Thus the whole disappeared religious sect of the ‘People’s Temple’, created by a charismatic and controversial figure, Jim Jones. The son of an invalid WWI veteran and a union worker, at 16 he was already preaching the ‘Gospel of equality before God’ on the street. He was an esteemed man who advocated a kind of Catholic socialism in his sermons. Preaching the brotherhood, economic equalityto and the idea of ​​a world where children no longer go hungry began gather hundreds of followers. Christian families approached him who regarded him as a person guided by the ‘spirit of God’. Also riding on the fears of the Cold War, Jones convinced his followers of the possibility imminent nuclear attack, and the need to take refuge in a remote corner in Northern California. In the summer of 1965 hundreds of pilgrims the they gave away all their belongings to follow him to the remote town of Redwood Valley, where Reverend Jones founded his church.









Jones wanted to create ‘Heaven on earth’: in reality, the common one was more like hell. It was impossible for the adepts to get away or escape, and as if that weren’t enough, hard work and lack of food quickly caused various unrest, which Jones repressed with violence. Of what was happening in that remote agricultural colony, the American Senator Leo Ryan, who asked for a government investigation into the Jonestown case. He went there with the commission, but it seems that, after the visit, some members of the sect – exasperated by the conditions in which they were forced, with no way out – wanted to leave with Ryan himself. However, when the group reached the airport, the other faithful rebelled and Ryan and four other people were killed. After the shooting, Reverend Jones expected tough government intervention against Jonestown at any moment.

In desperation, he then decided to implement the plan of the final sacrifice: a collective suicide. From the loudspeakers of the camp, he summoned all the members of the community. He had one prepared large vat with poison to the taste of grapes and said: “Die with dignity. Abandon life with dignity, do not collapse with tears and agony ”. The mothers fed their children of that lethal substance, i parents watched their children die. Most of those present quietly waited their turn, others walked as if in a trance. Jones instead committed suicide shooting himself in the head.









What to draw, 43 years later, from this terrible and absurd event? Among other things, a macabre and ironic saying has gone down in history: “Drink the Kool-Aid”. What do you want warn those who blindly believe in someone or something without ever questioning it. A lesson always valid, yesterday as today.



