Florence, 8 November 2021 – The invention intended for revolutionizing diagnostics in medicine, that of X-ray and therefore of radiological examinations, it happened by chance. It was the evening ofNovember 8, 1895 when the German Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen, in the physics laboratory of the University of Wurzburg, was conducting experiments on the passage of electric current through low-pressure gas. While trying one of these experiments in the dark, he realized that a sheet of paper had become suddenly bright because of rays invisible strangers – who defined ‘X ‘ for this – capable of unleashing the fluorescent properties of some elements.

These electromagnetic radiation propagating in a straight line, they were capable of penetrate through different objects, the German physicist realized this by testing them through various experiments. It remained famous there hand x-ray left of wife with the wedding ring. Except for the bones, Röntgen he realized at that moment that leather, in addition to wood and paper, was also ‘transparent’ to the rays. Exposure to this type of radiation, as it would later be understood, was not immune to risks, nowadays reduced to a minimum thanks to modern technologies. By virtue of this revolutionary invention, it was possible investigate the internal structures of the human body: in addition to diagnostics, radiographic examinations now play an important role also in certain surgical maneuvers. The discovery of the rays–X, fundamental for subsequent studies on radioactivity, earned Röntgen the ad horem degree in Medicine and the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1901. As forL cash prize, he did not keep it for himself, but instead donated to his university. The German physicist, who represented a model of scrupulous researcher, was as fond of scientific truth as he was of the simple life. He declined many prestigious positions, was not looking for success and was not at all attracted to the various remunerations. He led a retired and economically modest life together with his wife, with whom, in the fifty years spent together, he shared a love for nature walks and for the mountains. After years of suffering, his wife died, leaving him alone and tired. Four years later, due to a cancer caused, most likely, by ‘his’ own rays, he too died. He died poor, because he never even wanted to patent his discovery.











