Almanac of the day: October 5, 2011, Steve Jobs dies. The man who invented the future

Florence, 5 October 2021 – A few minutes and there was no one in the world who didn’t know it. Steve Jobs, the Silicon Valley visionary, who had passed the baton to his successor Tim Cook a few weeks earlier, was dead. A rare form of pancreatic cancer had taken away one of the more creative figures not only of technology, but of all contemporary culture. He and ‘his’ Apple they have indeed changed the way we listen to music, we use the mobile phone, we read the newspaper, we watch the videos.

The farewell to Steve Jobs was feared news that, however, was sadly in the air for some time. The famous speech at Stanford University of the



2005, in

which he urged young students to be “hungry and crazy“(” Stay Hungry, Stay foolish “), to more than someone already sounded like a will. Six years later, engineers and employees, on that day in early October 2011, stopped in silence to reflect also on the deep meaning of those words. A veil of sadness shook them along with millions of people whose lives Jobs, even without knowing them, had changed.









From Macintosh, the first personal computer with the mouse, passing by iPod and iTunes Store, which radically changed the way to buy music, until’iPad and above all toiPhone, on which Jobs replaced the buttons with the touch screen. A giant like Jobs has meaning many things, for everyone. “Children learn in new ways thanks to the products he invented. The most creative people on earth use these products to compose symphonies or popular music, and they write everything from short stories to poems up to text messages. Steve’s life work produced the canvas on which artists create their masterpieces. Thank you for your help in taking Steve’s legacy into the future, ”wrote his successor at Apple, Tim Cook in the letter to employees.

That October 5, 2011 “The world has lost a visionary“, will tell Barak Obama. The news of his disappearance in a very short time became the top news of the information sites of the five continents. Everyone, from Great Britain to China, retraced the biography of this hi-tech pioneer with articles and videos, convinced that with his death the world had lost one of the most brilliant minds of recent decades. Overseas, Jobs’s photo with one of his most famous creations, the i-Pod, stood out on the first of the New York Times, on whose page the sentences of condolences of the users scrolled. Someone compared it to the ‘Michelangelo of our time ‘, someone else appealed toimmortality of an icon American. A black and white photo of Jobs also opened the online version of the magazine Time which titled: “We mourn the great reinventor of technology”. In Europe Jobs’s death was on the front pages of all media, since Le Monde in El Pais. In Germany, Suddeutsche Zeitung titled ‘Death of a magician‘. But Jobs’s black and white photo also featured in the Chinese People’s Daily, the Australian Sidney Morning Herald, the Japanese paper Yomiuri Shimbun. In Latin America, the Argentine newspaper La Nazion featured ‘Dead Jobs, the great genius of the digital age’, while the pan-Arab network Al Jazeera will write: ‘The world mourns Steve Jobs‘.









One thing is certain: exactly ten years after his death, the myth of the guru of the Apple has certainly not died out, and perhaps it will never go out. His insights have opened new chapters in the history of computing, and his memory is more vivid than ever around the world. On the Apple website, where a page entitled ‘Remembering Steve ‘, which collects all the thoughts of its fans, now millions of people have shared memories and messages from every corner of the planet. The question then becomes another: the genius Steve Jobs, who has marked ours so much way of communicating, working and living, can it really go out with death? Hard to believe. Having left an important legacy of over thirty years of innovation, his legacy will always have a certain impact on the technological world. Also in inspiring, in the years to come, the goals and achievements of the future. It is no coincidence, as Tim Cook himself declared, that Jobs’s office at Apple remained intact, complete with a nameplate with his name on the door. Exactly how she had left him that last time, before leaving forever. Not before leaving the young people to say: “Every dream you give up is a piece of your future that ceases to exist.”









Loading... Advertisements

Born today



Kate Winslet born on 5 October



1975 a

Reading, United Kingdom. British actress, she earned her first Oscar nomination in her twenties for her performance in ‘Sense and Sensibility’, and reached the pinnacle of popularity thanks to the role of the female lead in the colossal Titanic. He said: “Acting is being real, honest. The public doesn’t love you or identify with you just because you have a beautiful face or a beautiful body. He loves you for the honesty of your soul ”.

Maurizio Costanzo

