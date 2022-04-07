Almeida denies any political responsibility in the case of commissions for medical supplies

“The contract was exclusively with the company and not with Mr. Medina or Mr. Luceño. And it was made in a context of a dramatic pandemic in which all the municipal personnel worked their asses off. But of course, if they had known that the money would end up in the purchase of yachts and cars, it would not have been signed”.

José Luis Martínez-Almeida has appeared this Thursday after the complaint of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office against businessmen Luis Medina and Alberto Luceño for allegedly charging millionaire commissions -of up to 6 million euros- in the purchase of sanitary material has been admitted. for the city of Madrid during the first wave of the pandemic.

The alderman, who has sheltered behind the difficult socio-sanitary moments caused by the covid, has denied any participation “neither direct nor indirect” of any employee of the City Council despite the fact that the Anti-Corruption brief slips that Medina used his friendship with a cousin of the mayor of the capital to “inflate” prices in an “exaggerated” way.



“Do you think that at that time you could compare prices? Do you really think that the City Council had any interest in paying a surcharge when the only thing that was thought of was to provide professionals with the necessary means of protection as soon as possible? “, has been asked by way of justification before acknowledging that, “in hindsight, it is clear that this contract would not have been signed if we knew what we now know”.

Almeida has appeared alone before the press after the meeting of the Governing Board of the capital despite the fact that it is usual that, in this circumstance, he always does so accompanied by the deputy mayor, Begoña Villacís (Cs). But his coalition partner has chosen to do it separately and “she will be the one to explain why,” he has noted.

Immediately afterwards, the mayor detailed that “there are two emails from Luis Medina that arrive at the Mayor’s Coordination mailbox -one on March 18 and the other on March 19-“, despite the fact that the businessman himself has slipped that the contact was did over the phone.

“The call was made later, once the aforementioned provided his number in one of those emails”, corrected the mayor to conclude that “that is the way he had to contact the City Council, as happened with thousands of others of requests that were received on those days and that were redirected to the person in charge of verifying the viability of the offer”, he pointed out to emphasize that the management of the Consistory was adjusted to the law at all times.





Asier Martiarena

The head of the Court of Instruction number 47 of Madrid, Adolfo Carretero, has admitted for processing the complaint of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office against the businessmen Luis Medina and Alberto Luceño, who, according to the letter formulated by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, are attributed the alleged Commission of the crimes of aggravated fraud, false documentation and money laundering due to irregularities in a purchase-sale operation of medical equipment in March 2020.

In the near future, and among other procedures that will be agreed upon in the context of the investigation, the magistrate will take a statement from the two defendants, as well as from the necessary witnesses to clarify the facts.

The letter from the Prosecutor’s Office rules out any indication of criminal conduct by the local administration or by the cousin, and lawyer, Carlos Martínez-Almeida. But it calls into question the filters and municipal surveillance mechanisms since, according to the letter, the bites reached 60% in the case of masks, exceeded 80% in the case of gloves and touched 71% in the case of the tests. To which we must add that, as they recognize The vanguard municipal sources, both the gloves and the tests were “defective”.

The motion of censure against Almeida floats again in the environment

This scandal over the millionaire commissions from public funds has revived the motion of censure against Almeida that already flew over the Cibeles Palace for the espionage operation hatched against Isabel Díaz Ayuso from municipal authorities.

The councilor of the Mixed Group José Manuel Calvo has urged the opposition to unite around making Begoña Villacís mayor in a transitional government and has done so by demanding that his colleagues stop being “distracted in investigation commissions”.

“We wonder how long the opposition is going to accept this situation, how long it will be looking the other way or distracted in investigative commissions that will not serve to clarify any scandal,” the councilor for Recupera Madrid has launched.

The orange response has come from the deputy secretary general of Ciudadanos, Edmundo Bal, who stressed this Thursday that his party does not plan to present a motion of censure but has demanded to investigate “all” those signed by the City Council of the capital during the Covid pandemic.





