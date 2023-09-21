Almendralejo: How deep fake technology has spread around the world: ‘We can all be victims. ‘Internet is a jungle’ Science

An image from a deepfake website.

Deepfakes – hyper-realistic reproductions that have been pushed by artificial intelligence to unprecedented limits of reach and dissemination – are everywhere, as the case of AI-generated nude photos of teenagers circulating in Spain’s Badajoz province this week shows . “We can all suffer. The internet is a jungle. There is no control and it is not a game: it is a crime,” says Maribel Rangel, president of FREPA, the Extremadura federation of students’ parents. The most cited report on this phenomenon, published by DeepTrace in 2019, detected half a million fake files on the Internet, an almost 100% growth rate in the number of deepfake videos online since the company previously released the data. But this is only the work of one unit, and the actual quantity is unclear. It is known that 96% of deepfake videos are related to pornography and these creations have now become one of the most worrying emerging, jumping from image to voice, text, document and facial recognition, or a combination of all of these. The driver of fraud in yet unregulated technology.

The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) has warned about the dangers of the “increasingly easy” use of artificial intelligence in the creation of fake files in one of the most comprehensive and latest reports ever. “As significant advances have been made in applying AI to the problem of generating or modifying data presented in various media formats (in particular, audio, video, and text), new threats have emerged that range from personal defamation to Can pose substantial risks. Opening bank accounts using false identities for campaigns to influence public opinion (by attacking biometric authentication processes), the report said. These are the main goals of deepfake technology:

Pornography

Danielle Citron, professor of law at Boston University and author of the book hate crime in cyberspace, says: “Deepfake technology is being used as a weapon against women by inserting their faces into pornography. It is intimidating, shaming, humiliating and silencing. ‘Deepfake sex videos tell people that their body is not their own and can make it difficult for them to form relationships, get or keep a job, or feel safe online.’

Rangel shared this thought in the wake of the case in Badajoz, which has affected several high schools in his community. “This feeling is of insecurity and it is very difficult to control. The damage is irreparable. They can ruin a girl’s life,” she says. Rangel has urged Spanish authorities to move to regulate the use of this technology.

Deepfake attacks involve spreading fake videos, images, audio or text on social networks with the aim of ruining a victim’s reputation or humiliating them. The DeepTrace report estimates that the number of video views of deepfake content on the top four dedicated websites exceeds 134 million. Celebrities are often victims of these practices. Spanish singer Rosalía is the latest example in a long international list, which is topped by actors Emma Watson and Natalie Portman.

However, as Rangel warns, “no one is safe” from deepfake technology. At the click of a button, on open platforms or encrypted messaging systems, you can find applications and pages that offer to “undress anyone” in seconds. These sites carry age warnings for minors and state that users cannot use photographs of a person without their consent, although there is no moderation and the responsibility is placed on the user. These sites also claim that their purpose is “entertainment”.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned of a rise in cybercriminals using images and videos from social networks to create deepfakes to harass and extort victims.

deception to influence public opinion

In the foreword to the DeepTrace report, company founder Giorgio Patrini says: “Deepfakes are already destabilizing political processes. “Without defensive countermeasures, the integrity of democracies around the world is at risk.”

The Etsy report identifies these attacks as false publications that create the impression that people in positions of influence have written, said, or done certain things. “In principle, this applies to all objectives where the stakes are high and the benefit justifies the effort from the attacker’s perspective,” the organization warns. Etsy says they can be used to defame a character, manipulate prices, attack competitors, influence public opinion before an election or referendum, strengthen the reach of a disinformation campaign, and, especially in times of war. Can be done as a promotion.

In March 2022, a deepfake video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was released, in which he announced his country’s surrender to Russia. US Democratic politician Nancy Pelosi was the target of another in which she appeared drunk, and public figures including Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Pope Francis and Elon Musk have all been the subject of similar fake creations.

attack on authenticity

These clearly target remote biometric identification and authentication processes. Such processes are widely used in many countries to provide users access to digital services, including bank accounts, as they reduce costs and make it easier to purchase products.

In 2022, Chaos Computer Club, Europe’s largest hacking association, conducted successful attacks against video recognition processes by applying deepfake methods.

Internet Security

Many attacks rely on human error to gain access to corporate systems, but hyper-realistic fake files significantly increase the ability to do this by providing false data that is difficult to identify. This may include writing in the style of the alleged sender, and voice and video files of people allegedly communicating with victims of the attack. The goal is to trick victims into clicking on malicious links, which attackers can use to obtain login credentials or install malware on devices.

In 2020, a bank manager in Hong Kong was duped by attackers who used AI voice cloning to imitate a senior executive to generate a $35 million transfer. forbes informed of. A similar attack on a British energy company a year earlier cost the company $243,000.

Movies with fake actors and screenwriters

In the artistic field this technique can be used to create cinematic content. The SAG-AFTRA union, a group of 160,000 workers in the entertainment industry, called a strike in Hollywood in July to demand guarantees of protections against the use of artificial intelligence in productions — in addition to better wages.

Both actors and writers are demanding regulation of technologies that can write scripts or replace actors through the use of deepfakes, making it possible to replicate a person’s physique, voice, and gait. The generalization of these tools will allow large production companies to involve humans on a large scale in the creation of content.

British actor Stephen Fry, who narrates the Harry Potter audiobooks in the UK, has condemned the use of his voice in a historical documentary without his consent. “They used studies of me reading seven volumes of the Harry Potter books, and from that dataset an AI of my voice was created and it created that new narrative. “This could lead to me reading anything from calls to riot in Parliament to hard porn, all without my knowledge and without my permission,” she said.

Sign up Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to receive more English language news coverage from the El País USA edition.