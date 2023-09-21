Almeria claims early diagnosis of amnesia

Alzheimer’s disease affects a large portion of the population every day, and its prevalence is increasing as life expectancy increases. The same happens with other neurodegenerative diseases or neurological disorders that are increasingly found at younger ages. To date, the cure for many of these disorders is unknown, so it is important to continue research on their potential treatments and to provide resources for users and their families where to obtain professional rehabilitation or treatments to prevent damage from progressing over the years. Can interfere. , remembered yesterday world alzheimer’s day And in Almería it was carried out by the Association of Friends of Alzheimer’s and other Dementias with the reading of a manifesto in the Plaza del Educador.

The Almería City Council and the Provincial Council have joined in reading the manifesto, thus following the demands and reflections under the motto “Integrated Innovation” proposed by the Spanish Alzheimer’s Confederation (CEAFA) on the occasion of the celebration.









A manifesto Which was included in its reading by the Counselor for Family, Inclusion and Equality, paola lainezand Deputy Chairman of the Provincial Council, angel escobarWith the President of the Friends of Alzheimer’s Association, Antonio LopezWhich emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis as the main tool to prevent cognitive degeneration caused by this disease and which, among other issues, focuses on advances in new technologies to help people suffering from Alzheimer’s. Requires a strong commitment to integration. In addition to continuing to support research, so do their families and caregivers.

President of Antonio Lopez, Friend of the Alzheimer’s Association, There is an emphasis on speaking up and showing what this disease means “not just on this day, but all 365 days of the year.”

Earlier, and as part of an intense agenda of commemorative events, the Minister of Social Inclusion, Youth, Family and Equality, lols lopezCenter for early intervention in Alzheimer’s and other neurological disorders inaugurated Almería Federation of Associations of People with Disabilities (FAAM) He Almeria Newspaper Got an opportunity to visit last June. In addition to the councilor, the mayor of Almería also wanted to side with FAAM, Maria del Mar Vazquez Prognosticand several representatives from federal unions as well as various local and provincial administrations.

It is a center which is situated in Privileged enclave facing the sea, Such as the Paseo Marítimo of the capital, an interdisciplinary team of professionals participated and intervened already in a total of 16 Users with various diagnoses, affected by Parkinson’s, Lewy body, multiple sclerosis, stroke or Alzheimer’s. The center opened its doors on 8 May. FAAM offers with this resource, Arrangements have been made at 42 places out of which 20.

The center is completely built on the ground floor and has a construction area of ​​381 square meters in which all the rooms are distributed: dining room, meeting room, physiotherapy room, changing room, office, professional changing room, occupational therapy room, nursing… Promote A Psychological and emotional comfort to both the patient and their loved ones This is essential when this type of pathology is diagnosed, and the intervention of professionals is also extremely important to prevent the damage from getting worse or to be able to rehabilitate the deterioration. FAAM, in addition to the recently opened center on Paseo Marítimo in the capital, has also been operating since 2017. Antonio Saens and Lopez Center of Almeria, with 30 locations of which 25 are organized and currently serves 27 users. and in the municipality GallardosHe Day center specialized in Alzheimer’sR which opened in 2017 with 42 locations, of which 15 are organized and currently serves 26 users.

lols lopez FAAM is thanked for its enduring work with the most vulnerable. “They are a reference and a guarantee, humanity and security,” he highlighted.