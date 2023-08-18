Almeria district completes tetanus vaccination in nursing homes

Almeria Health District, through residential case manager nurses, Has reviewed and completed immunization schedules for approximately 1,500 users over the age of 65 in a nursing home, with the same dose of tetanus and diphtheria (Td). One injection that is recommended for those who received five doses during childhood and adolescence.

In adults with Td it is recommended to verify previous vaccination status before starting or completing the primary vaccination course. Contact with health services, including occupational exposure prevention, will be used to review vaccination status and, if necessary, Td vaccine until five doses have been completed. thus, whatNursing home users are fully immunized against tetanus and diphtheria Currently in the Almeria Health District.

As District Care Director Miguel Zapata elaborated, “This systematic review Adds to work already done against pneumococcus,

It also indicated that “the induction of each new user is accompanied by other general assessments, Immunization Status Review which guarantees their immunological protection against these infectious agents.

Types of Vaccines for Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis

There are separate vaccines for tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough. the ones we use in spain contain acellular whooping cough are safer, with fewer adverse reactions,

The ones that are used in pregnant women and those under the age of six are of the TDPA type. There is no vaccine dedicated only to whooping cough.

Vaccinated at two, four and 11 months it is called hexavalentBecause it provides protection not only against these three infections (tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough), but also against three other infections: poliomyelitis, hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenzae type b.

Has been authorized by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products to administer hexavalent vaccines in children under the age of seven In case he has not received the vaccination schedule on time (at the age of 2, 4, 11 months) or it is incomplete as per official recommendations.

At age 14 and in adults, the vaccine used is Td, which Provides protection against tetanus and diphtheria,