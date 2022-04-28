Sports

Almeyda makes the ‘ugly’ to Liga MX and accepts offer from AEK Athens

After several weeks in which the name of Matías Almeyda sounded to reach the MX League, the Argentine strategist already has his future defined, which will be in the old continent with the AEK of Athens.

After his departure from SJ Earthquakes, the journalist César Luis Merlo revealed that one of the clubs most interested in signing him was the Greek team, and it was the same source who confirmed a few moments ago that the former Chivas coach had already accepted the offer.

Almeyda is expected to be officially announced in the next few hours. Merlo indicated that the coach signed a contract until the summer of 2024, with the possibility of extending it for another year.



This will be his first adventure as a strategist in Europe, remembering that as a player he had an extensive career in Italy, where he excelled at clubs such as Lazio and Inter Milan. Almeyda could have the opportunity to direct European competitions in his first season, as the team is torn between Europe and the Conference League.



