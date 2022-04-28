Almeyda makes the ‘ugly’ to Liga MX and accepts offer from AEK Athens

After several weeks in which the name of Matías Almeyda sounded to reach the MX League, the Argentine strategist already has his future defined, which will be in the old continent with the AEK of Athens.

After his departure from SJ Earthquakes, the journalist César Luis Merlo revealed that one of the clubs most interested in signing him was the Greek team, and it was the same source who confirmed a few moments ago that the former Chivas coach had already accepted the offer.

Almeyda is expected to be officially announced in the next few hours. Merlo indicated that the coach signed a contract until the summer of 2024, with the possibility of extending it for another year.

Matías Jesús Almeyda reached an agreement and is the new coach of AEK.

Soluzados the last aspects of clauses, will sign contract until June 2024 with chances to extend for one more year.

We are waiting for the official announcement.

This will be his first adventure as a strategist in Europe, remembering that as a player he had an extensive career in Italy, where he excelled at clubs such as Lazio and Inter Milan. Almeyda could have the opportunity to direct European competitions in his first season, as the team is torn between Europe and the Conference League.

Matias Almeyda has an agreement to be the new coach of the AEK Athens team with a two-year contract, with the option of a third, journalist César Luis Merlo reported. Almeyda left the position of technical director in the San José Earthquakes team of the MLS.

