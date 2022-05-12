Almeyda shakes Mexico and Chivas de Guadalajara with his first signing in Europe

Matías Almeyda earned the hatred of all the followers of Chivas de Guadalajara by announcing what his star signing will be

May 11, 2022 4:41 p.m.

For a long time Matías Almeyda rang to reach the Chivas de Guadalajara. However, AEK Athens beat the coach to the Mexican team that could not finalize the return of the last strategist who made him shine.

However, now, who has been a source of rumors for his possible return to the Sacred Flock is Javier Chicharito Hernández, but from Europe it is confirmed that Almeyda is trying to take the LA Galaxy striker to the old continent.

According to the information given by the journalist Vangells Arnaoutoglou, it is known that Almeyda and the board would pay for Chicharito’s services in the coming summer, that is, that she will have to pay Hernández’s clause valued at 2 million euros.

As a result, we can see how Chicharito would leave the United States behind in order to return to the old continent, where he was seen to shine with different teams such as Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid.

Only time will tell us whether or not it is possible to see the top scorer of the Mexican National Team outside of Los Angeles or if he will remain in California in search of a possible return to Chivas de Guadalajara.