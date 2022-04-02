Almodóvar judges Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock: “I refuse to let this episode mark the gala”

Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, best known for films such as “All About My Mother” and “Pain and Glory,” expressed his disapproval of Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, in a first-person chronicle published in elDiaro.es.

He called the incident “violent” and Smith’s speech “fundamentalist.” “I refuse to let that episode mark the gala and be the protagonist of a ceremony where many more things happened and of much greater interest,” he stressed.

Incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars. / Photo: Etienne Laurent, EFE, EPA

In this writing, Almodóvar highlights that he was just four meters away from the altercation between the Oscar winner for best actor and the comedian. “In the chopped general shots I am the little white head that you see in the photo”, he highlighted about the fact unleashed by a Rock joke in which he refers to the alopecia of Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of the protagonist of “King Richard”.

The filmmaker stated that “The family is not defended or protected based on hosts, and no, the devil does not take advantage of the culminating moments to make his own”recalling Will Smith’s speech in which he assured “Denzel Washington warned me: at the highest moment is when the devil comes for you”.

Will Smith receiving the Oscar for best actor, after his incident with Chris Rock. / Photo: Etienne Laurent, EFE, EPA

“I was very close to the protagonists and what I saw and what I heard gave me a feeling of absolute rejection,” said Pedro Almodóvar and opined that “The devil, in fact, does not exist”, referring to the words of Will Smith and stressed that it was “a fundamentalist speech that we should not have heard or seen.”

The director of “Madres Paralelas” recalls that there were important moments during the ceremony that cannot be covered by this event. He highlighted the triumph of “Drive My Car” as Best Foreign Film and said that it was “without question the best film of the year”, as well as the victory of “Summer of Soul” as Best Documentary.

