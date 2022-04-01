Almodóvar talks about his conversation with Zendaya at the Oscars and his opinion about Will Smith’s slap

Pedro Almodóvar was in Los Angeles accompanying Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem at the Oscars gala. In addition, he has several meetings for his next film.

In a chronicle for ElDiario.eswanted to tell about his experience at the awards ceremony and was surprised how he has confessed to being an admirer of Zendaya and his opinion about Will Smith’s aggression against Chris Rock.

Pedro Almodóvar at the 2020 gala AP

“I come across Zendaya and I behave like a vulgar fan, I ask her for a photo and I am surprised by how tall and beautiful she is,” he said about the actress. She admits that he has seen her in euphoria and he loved his performance.

The director told her that he is looking forward to seeing her in movies with “real” characters so that she can develop “what she has already shown.”

Almodóvar is a fan of Zendaya’s work, especially her performance in Malcolm and Meriewhere, according to him, she is an “adult actress”.

Penélope Cruz, Pedro Almodóvar and Antonio Banderas at the Oscars in 2000

She was not the only actress with whom he was in the cast of euphoria, in the chronicle attached a photo with Sydney Sweeney. Whom he also seems to admire and who knows if one day they will end up working together.

The man from La Mancha also gives his opinion on the event between the actor Will Smith and one of the presenters, Chris Rock. He not only felt a deep “rejection”, but he has tried not to talk about it so as not to overshadow the rest of the gala.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage ROBYN BECK / AFP

In fact, Pedro reserves his impressions for the last paragraph of the chronicle and tries to put the focus away from the debate that most people are having.

“What I saw and what I heard gives me a feeling of absolute rejection. Not only during the episode, but also afterwards, in the acceptance speech, a speech that seemed more like that of a preacher, ”she has written.

Pedro was sitting at the same table as Bardem and Cruz. In fact, in the sequence you can see in one of the planes, everything happened less than four meters from him.

The Academy condemns “all kinds of violence” after Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock who does not report to the Police CONTACT / PS

“The family is not defended or protected based on hosts, and no, the devil does not take advantage of the culminating moments to make his own. The devil, in fact, does not exist. It is a fundamentalist speech that we should not have heard or seen, ”he sentenced.

Finally, he criticizes those people who think it was the “only real moment of the night”. He qualifies them as “carrion-hungry” people.