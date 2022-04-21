Almonds, food intolerances: be careful not to overdo it

Almonds are excellent allies for our well-being, but they can also have a harmful impact on the health of our body. In fact, it happens that they cause inflammatory states that cause more or less severe painful sensations.

When almonds are bad

“It is well known how the diet and the type of fats used can play a fundamental role for our well-being – explains Dr. Maria Antonietta Labrozzi, pharmacist, expert in clinical nutrition who, for several years, has been dealing with gastrointestinal problems of nature non-pathological and food intolerances – Almonds as well as peanuts contain a fat called arachidonic acid, which is essential for some metabolic reactions. But the excessive presence of this acid in our body can stimulate the inflammatory process and the pain associated with it “.

In fact, after eating too many almonds, it is not unusual to experience neck pain and dizziness, nausea, intestinal pain or skin irritation. Among other things, if the body is already in a state of inflammation, abusing it worsens the situation and the inflammation is bound to increase. If the almonds are also toasted, that is, they have undergone the intervention of heat, they can become toxic as they develop decidedly harmful substances, including acrylamide, accused of being a carcinogenic element. Furthermore, the roasting process deprives them of very useful elements such as vitamins and mineral complexes, which are sensitive to heat.

“My advice is not to completely eliminate almonds, peanuts or hazelnuts from the diet – says Dr. Labrozzi – but rather not to overdo the quantities and frequency of intake, undoubtedly preferring raw ones to roasted ones. It is also useful to eat them together with foods containing anti-inflammatory substances such as raw vegetables such as cucumber, celery, fennel or fruits such as kiwi and pineapple. “

Food intolerance and food inflammation

Inflammation from food, commonly known as food intolerance, produces an alteration that damages the cell membrane by modifying their correct functioning. In this way, cells and organs go into distress and start not working as they should. The result is digestive difficulties, bloating, acidity, reflux and heartburn.

Sometimes, however, nutrition alone is not enough to regain gastrointestinal balance. It is therefore good to use food supplements that can restore the natural well-being of our body.

“There are several on the market, but not all of them are able to meet the specific needs of people – follows Labrozzi – Food supplements based on Glutamine and Boswellia, can be very useful. Boswellia is used as a remedy for chronic inflammatory diseases with immunological or allergic pathogenesis, while Glutamine acts as a ‘patch of the intestine’, helping it in the repair of the intestinal mucosa. Omega3 supplementation could help a lot, especially to balance the correct ratio with Omega6, often preponderant in our body. The advice is always to rely on an expert, avoiding self-medication ”, concludes Labrozzi.