almost 10 ETH per minute burned yesterday – The Cryptonomist

Even yesterday for Ethereum it has been a deflationary day and in fact, ever since it was introduced the London update, a part of the fees paid by those who send transactions to the Ethereum blockchain is burned.

Not all fees are now collected by miners, but burned forever.

Ethereum is now being burned

Yesterday, for example, an average of 9.67 ETH per minute was burned, equal to about $ 33,000 at yesterday’s exchange rates.

So it seems we are living just another #Ethereum deflationary day. Hurray? pic.twitter.com/1KZL91TzAb – funnyking.eth zkHODLER 🦦🐛🦈 (@PaoloRebuffo) September 7, 2021

This updated data is published by WatchTheBurn.com and for each mined block the quantity of ETH burned.

Since this new rule came into effect, a total of more than 238 ETH have been burned, for a value in dollars in excess of 771 million, compared to approximately 456 ETH of distributed prizes.

The pace at which the fees are burned is decidedly sustained, so much so that even ETH, like BTC, could at this point become a deflationary cryptocurrency.

For now, however, the number of ETH in circulation is continuing to increase, albeit to a much lesser extent than in the past.

According to data from Ycharts.com, if from 7 June to 1 August ETH’s circulating supply went from 116.21 million to 117.13 million, from 2 August until yesterday it only increased to 117.44 million, or by a paltry 0.26% in just over a month, while in the nearly two previous months it had increased by 0.79%.

The reduction is therefore clear, although not yet able to turn ETH into a deflationary cryptocurrency. Doing the calculations, while in June and July the supply of ETH increased on average by about 16,727 ETH per day, from 2 August until yesterday it increased on average only by 5,636 ETH, or a good 66% less.

London and Ethereum inflation

For now, the London update has drastically reduced the inflation of the money supply of Ether, or the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network, however, it has not yet been able to make it a deflationary cryptocurrency, as its money supply is continuing to increase.

The reduction in inflation of the ETH money supply was clear-cut. Assuming that it continues to increase by about 5,600 ETH per day, only a little more than 2 million ETH would be added in a year, or 1.7% of the current supply. Furthermore, this percentage should inevitably be destined to decrease again in the future.

At this time it is difficult to predict precisely when it could approach 0%, but to tell the truth even the 1.7% that you can already imagine today is definitely very low, especially compared to the historical rate recorded by ETH since it was born. , in 2015, until today.

The money supply of Ethereum vs Bitcoin

It should not be forgotten that a certain number of ETHs are in any case lost continuously, due to the loss of the private keys necessary to use them, so even with a theoretical inflation higher than 0%, a deflationary money supply could still be obtained.

As for Bitcoin, to date the money supply of BTC increases by about 1.75% per year, but every four years in fact this increase is halved. The next halving, which will take place in 2024, will bring this annual increase to below 1%, and within a few decades it will be very close to 0%.

From this comparison it emerges that already now ETH has a level of inflation of its money supply similar to that of BTC, although in the future it is possible that the reduction of these inflation levels may be greater for BTC than for ETH.