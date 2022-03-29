almost 10 thousand new cases and 16 deaths. Record in Padua +2248 The bulletin

Contagions run from Covid in Veneto: almost 10 thousand new cases were registered in 24 hours. In today’s bulletin, 29 March 2022, they are indeed 9,649 the new positives and 16 the dead within 24 hours. Currently positive people are 76,482 (+ 1.061) and the victims since the beginning of the pandemic rise to 14.126.

In the provinces

The province with the highest number of infected is Padua +2.248followed by Vicenza +1.772, Venice +1.739, Verona +1.606 And Treviso +1.340.

In hospitals

The situation in hospitals still remains under control despite an increase in non-critical area wards: they are 793 (+47) patients in non-critical wards e 56 (-1) in intensive care.

Beds: Agenas data

In detail, based on daily monitoring, the occupancy of places in hospital wards in the medical (or ‘non-critical’) area by patients with Covid-19 drops in Basilicata (to 28%) and grows in 9 regions or provinces autonomous: Abruzzo (21%), Campania (17%), Emilia Romagna (12%), Liguria (16%), Marche (23%), Molise (16%), Pa of Bolzano (15%), Pa Trento (11%), Aosta Valley (11%). It is stable in the remaining 11 regions: Calabria (34%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (10%)Lazio (18%), Lombardy (9%), Piedmont (9%), Puglia (21%), Sardinia (20%), Sicily (25%), Tuscany (16%), Umbria (32%) and Veneto (8%).

Also on a daily basis, the employment of intensive care by patients with Covid-19 drops in Sicily (at 7%) and grows in 9 regions: Abruzzo (at 9%), Calabria (12%), Lombardy (3%) ), Pa Bolzano (5%)Puglia (8%), Sardinia (10%), Tuscany (7%), Umbria (5%) e Veneto (3%). In Valle d’Aosta and Molise (0%) variation not available. Instead, it is stable in 9 regions or autonomous provinces: Basilicata (3%), Campania (7%), Emilia Romagna (4%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (3%)Lazio (8%), Liguria (5%), Marche (4%), Pa Trento (2%) and Piedmont (3%).

