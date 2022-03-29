Almost 1,300 Ukrainian refugees in Piacenza: 20 positive. From tomorrow swabs in the hospital

Starting tomorrow, the outpatient clinic for taking charge of Ukrainian refugees will move from the mobile structure at the back of the police station to the analysis laboratory of the Piacenza hospital. In via Taverna 49, a health reception center will be active every afternoon from Monday to Saturday from 2pm to 5.30pm. “The goal is to concentrate as much as possible the activities dedicated to this specific user – explains the Ausl -. After registering their presence at the police station, refugees from Ukraine are therefore invited to go to the center on the same day (and in any case no later than 48 hours) to take care of them from a health point of view. At the end of the course, the operators will issue the certificate necessary for the subsequent request for a residence permit “.

To date, there are 1,295 Ukrainian refugees in Piacentino. The Piacenza Ausl carried out 908 swabs from Covid, of which 20 – 2.2 per cent – with positive results. The people who fled the war and arrived in our territory are mostly women (69 per cent). Among the most represented age groups are those between 19 and 49 (563) and minors (597).

Health checks are provided for both minors and adults. In particular, the delivery of the Stp code (Foreigner temporarily present) and anti-Covid masks to be worn for the following five days for health self-surveillance will take place in the center, in addition to the assessment of the state of health and verification of certificates. vaccinate them. If necessary, vaccination will be proposed to prevent diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis and polio (for those over 14 years old) and that against Coronavirus for those over 12 years old. Without neglecting the execution of the tuberculosis test and the rapid antigenic swab for the diagnosis of any Covid infection, except for refugees from Ukraine who had already done an antigenic swab in the previous 48 hours or a molecular swab in the 72 hours previous and who can exhibit a report. At check-out, an appointment will be provided for the next 48/72 hours to check the outcome of the tuberculosis examination.

Children and young people up to 13 years of age are then assigned an appointment at the community pediatrics, in piazzale Milano 2, for an assessment of their state of health. Here, a test for hepatitis will be performed and booster sessions for mandatory childhood vaccinations will be scheduled. Covid vaccination is also offered to children and young people up to 11 years of age, if not carried out previously.

Adults and children over 14 years of age will be contacted by the Migration Medicine Clinic in via Taverna 47 only if subsequent care is necessary (for example for the evaluation and treatment of tuberculosis).

Once in possession of the receipt for the request for a residence permit, refugees will be able to request the assignment of a treating doctor by contacting a help desk of the Piacenza Ausl.