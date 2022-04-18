Almost 300 dollars for a medical exam in Cuba for migrant visas to the US.

As of May 2022, the United States Embassy in Havana will begin the resumption of visa services in the IR-5 category. This is the one that resumes the parents of North American citizens.

For this, the medical examination is vital, it will be enabled only one hospital in all of Cuba and for each adult, almost 300 dollars or Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) will be disbursed, through payments to magnetic cards. The data was offered by the US Embassy to the independent site “14 y medio”.

According to East report, the Hospital “Manuel Piti Fajardo”, with headquarters at Calle C, number 720, between Zapata and 29, in the municipality of Plaza de la Revolución. The consular authorities of the United States in Cuba point out that only that medical center is authorized to issue the “ok” for medical examinations. No other checks will be accepted for migrant visas.

This decision of a single medical institution for this exam, according to the Embassy, ​​“applies at this time only to applicants in the IR-5 category who have received an interview appointment notification” at the Malecón headquarters.

When will the exams be held? They point out that every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday starting at 8 am. To request an appointment for the exam, it will be necessary to attend the medical center itself, on Mondays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They also offer these phones: +5378382439 and +5378389303.

What documentation to bring? The interested party must bring the identity card or minor card, passport, a passport-sized photo in digital format (current) and saved in a “USB memory”. You must submit printed the appointment letter sent by the Embassy and the confirmation page of the immigrant visa electronic form DS-260.

HOW TO PAY FOR THE MEDICAL EXAMINATION FOR THE US IN CUBA?

Although currently only payments for the IR-5 exams will be processed, the processing of other visas in Havana is supposed to be incorporated little by little. At the moment this payment can be made through cards in MLC or its equivalent in Cuban pesos. Payment cannot be in cash.

The payment is made, the day you get the turn of the check. The channels enabled to pay it are “bank cards issued by Cuban banks and national and international electronic payment through the Transfermóvil or EnZona and Pasarela de Pago applications (online payment with international cards)”.

The exact cost of medical exams in Cuba will be as follows: over 18 years old (280 MLC or 6720 Cuban pesos), under 2 to 17 years old (140 MLC or 3360 Cuban pesos). The check-up for children under two years of age is free. We remind you that these procedures at the Embassy in Cuba will be limited, and the headquarters in Guyana will continue to be the main site for appointments and visa deliveries.