almost 47% of people have cognitive impairment

The study has also detected a low quality of life for the physical and mental components in 44.1% and 39.1% of the patients, respectively.

Brain illustration. Photo: shutterstock.

According to a study carried out by the Research Group on Respiratory Infections of the Health Research Institute (ISS) of Hospital La Fe in Valencia, in collaboration with psychiatrists from the University of Valencia, new evidence was discovered indicating that one of the main aftermath of persistent COVIDlast a longer time even after the infection is overcome.

In this same study, it was found that 58% of the patients who have overcome the COVID-19, either severe or moderate; after having overcome it and being discharged, they present cognitive deterioration, a figure that decreased slightly to 46.8% when analyzed one year after discharge.

This is reflected in two articles published in the scientific journal Journal of Internal Medicine. As the researchers explain in a statement, this is the first longitudinal study that has evaluated in the short and long term three fields next to the symptoms themselves from the covid-19: cognitive function, psychiatric morbidity and quality of life. This research expands the knowledge about the variety and complexity of psychiatric symptoms and disorders from the patients after the acute phase of the disease, even in non-critical and long-term patients. For this she has used a sample of 179 patients.

At two-month follow-up of these patients, anxiety screening, depression and stress disorder post-traumatic was positive in 29.6%, 26.8% and 25.1% of cases, respectively, and around 40% of the patients had any of these 3 psychiatric morbidities.

Present a confusional picture or delirium during the hospitalization and psychiatric morbidity was associated with neurocognitive impairment and female gender was associated with morbidity psychiatric at two monthsaccording to the scientific team led by the pulmonologist Raúl Méndez and Dr. Vicent Balanzá-Martínez.

In the one-year follow-up of these patients, 46.8% of patients with cognitive impairment and 45% with psychiatric morbidity were found. These results support, according to the authors, the lasting impact of the covid-19 in the quality of life and health of the patientsspecifically in brain and mental health.

“Brain fog” post COVID-19

Before the covid-19 pandemic, mental and cognitive problems had been reported in survivors of intensive care units (ICUs), “but these disorders in non-critical patients are underdiagnosed and, until now, their prevalence was unknown.” long term in covid-19 “, highlights the press release of the ISS La Fe.

45% of the patients presents mild cognitive dysfunction and 8% moderate-severe

Right now, “one of the main concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic is the possible morbidity in survivors.” The sequelae of the disease can lead to a post-Covid-19 syndrome with heterogeneous systemic manifestations that include cognitive and psychiatric problems that lead to poor quality of life. “The causes of brain fog or the covid long-term remain to be elucidated and could include inflammation, endothelial damage, autoimmunity, social stress factors, neuroinvasion by the virus and others,” the researchers add.

In the words of Raúl Méndez, “the data collected has important clinical consequences and, therefore, implications and challenges for health policies aimed at mitigating a wave of mental health effects from the pandemic.”

The team has also highlighted that prevention, early detection, neurocognitive recovery and rehabilitation, and treatment of psychiatric symptoms should be priority actions in survivors of the covid-19, because they could ultimately lead to improved quality of life and daily functioning.

“The general medical repercussions of the covid-19 are increasingly relevant and require further investigation. However, its impact on neurocognitive and psychiatric health and quality of life in survivors after the acute phase is poorly understood,” adds Dr. Vicent Balanzá-Martínez, psychiatrist and co-author of the study.

