almost 5 million spectators for Rai fiction

Lea – Un Nuovo Giorno conquered 4,932,000 spectators, equal to 22.4%, giving Rai1 the scepter of the most popular broadcaster.

Lea – A new day is the Rai1 fiction with Anna Valle, Giorgio Pasotti and Mehmet Günsür, on air from Tuesday 8 February. The four-part TV series started off very well. The first episode, in fact, was seen by almost 5 million net spectators on Rai1, beating the competition in the Coppa Italia match between Inter and Roma, won 2-0 by the Nerazzurri with goals from Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez.

The TV ratings of Tuesday 8 February 2022

Lea – A New Day it won 4,932,000 spectators, equal to 22.4%, giving Rai1 the scepter of the most popular broadcaster. The second most watched program is on Canale 5: the Italian Cup match Inter-Roma instead it won 4,903,000 spectators equal to 20.4% share. On Italy 1 The Prince is looking for a wife recorded a good audience for the broadcaster: 1.389.000 net spectators for 6.3% share.

You listen to TV on other networks

I would like you only one hour, broadcast on Rai2, recorded 1,146,000 net spectators equal to 4.8% share. On La7 on Tuesday, the talk show hosted by Giovanni Floris, recorded 1,099,000 spectators with a 5.3% share. On Rai3 White paper it won 968,000 spectators equal to a 4.8% share. On Rete4 Out of the core it scores 914,000 spectators (5.3%). On Tv8 Italia’s got talent: 763,000 spectators (3.6%). On the Nove Ultimatum from Earth, the film with Keanu Reeves, records 230,000 admissions with 1%.

Sanremo 2022, the protagonists of the Rai fiction special guests

The new Rai fiction

The four-part fiction, Lea – A new day, tells the story of a nurse played by Anna Valle. Back in Ferrara after a period of leave, she works in the pediatric ward of the hospital, of which her ex-husband Marco is the head physician. Lea is back from a great pain. In the eighth month of pregnancy she lost the baby she was expecting. Then her marriage also fell apart. Lea is ready to start over, doing her utmost for the children who are suffering.