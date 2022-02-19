Almost 50 new medical surgeons graduate in Concepción

Some 48 people graduated this Friday night as surgeons at the Faculty of Medicine of the National University of Concepcion (UNC). In addition, two new specialists in Family Medicine were also received on the occasion.

The new professionals received their degrees after hard years of study and internship and are enabled to provide services throughout the country.

Dr. Roberto Barrios, dean of the house of studies, highlighted the process overcome in times of pandemic with the hybrid modality in the career, which is subject to national evaluation by the National Agency for the Evaluation and Accreditation of Higher Education (Aneaes ) and the Arcosur regional one, according to what he said.

Likewise, the dean pointed out that Medicine has already started the hospital-school process at the headquarters of the Regional Hospital of Concepción, where several medical specialists offer free care to the population.

It may interest you: Medicine once again leads the preferred career of applicants for Itaipu scholarships

The protagonists

For his part, César Domingo Coronel, the best graduate, very emotionally thanked his parents, teachers and patients with whom he worked. He asked his colleagues to dedicate themselves with patience and professionalism to his work, just as they did when they were students.

Meanwhile, the rector of the UNC, Clarito Rojas, valued the process carried out for 15 years in the institution, where this group of new medical surgeons graduate as promotion 12.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Municipal Theater of Concepción in the presence of local authorities and relatives of the graduates.