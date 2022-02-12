Almost 500 arrivals in 24 hours: Lampedusa is collapsing again

The improvement in weather conditions has once again encouraged departures from northern Africa to our country. The new ones prove it landings to Lampedusa, where several boats with hundreds of migrants on board arrived in a few hours. After the extraordinary wave of arrivals in January, the number of migrants arriving on our shores is expected to be high in February as well.

In anticipation of the improvement of the sea, the authorities had begun to empty the hotspot of Lampedusa, moving most of the migrants to Porto Empedocle and then transferring them aboard one of the quarantine ships at anchor in the area. In less than 24 hours, however, more than 400 migrants landed on the island, bringing the structure back to a saturated condition.

Yesterday, 11 February, 5 boats with 225 people on board landed in Lampedusa. Most were intercepted by the maritime means of the coast guard and the financial police and were then escorted to the dock for disembarkation. On board, mainly, Tunisians and Egyptians. Until late in the evening, 261 migrants were hosted in the hotspot. which has a maximum capacity of 250 people. But the good sea conditions favored the arrival of more boats during the night.

In fact, between late evening and dawn, other small boats arrived in Lampedusa, with a total of 183 other migrants on board. The first boat with 83 people of various nationalities on board, all men of various nationalities, was intercepted by the financial police at the entrance to the port and escorted from there to the pier. After an initial health triage, all the migrants were transferred back to the hotspot of Cala Imbriacola. The second boat with 100 other migrants on board, on the other hand, was tracked down by the military in Cala Croce. There, all the occupants were transhipped onto the patrol boat of the financial police that accompanied them to the Favaloro pier and from there, they too, were taken to the hotspot.

During the day, the yellow flames identified another boat carrying 36 migrants, including women and two minors, 20 miles away from Capo di Ponente. The group of people was transferred to the patrol boat and accompanied to the dock. The first investigations made it possible to discover that the boat had left Sfax, in Tunisia. The migrants said they came from Ivory Coast, Guinea Cornakry, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone. The cart of the sea was impounded by the authorities. But now the hotspot is in great difficulty because there are 481 migrants inside it, compared to a capacity that is about half. The Prefecture of Agrigento, in agreement with the Viminale, is working to plan new ones transfers. 100 people have already been assigned to the quarantine ship Aurelia.