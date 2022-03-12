Almost 500 leaked intimate photos: the massive ‘hacking’ that violated the privacy of Hollywood women – CINEMABLEND

In 2014, actresses like Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst or Kate Upton saw how their intimacy was violated and aired virally.





Once a photo is posted on the internet, there is no way to delete it. If it’s a stolen image of a celebrity, it only takes a few minutes before it goes completely viral. They are shared by users on social networks, websites, forums… In August 2014, almost 500 images of celebrities were published, mainly women, in which they appeared scantily clad, nude or in erotic poses. They were photos that they themselves had taken in their privacy and that came to light after a massive ‘hacking’ carried out by several ‘hackers’ who relied on the forum 4chan. It is what became known as ‘The Fappening’ or ‘Celebgate’a leak that shook the internet and that, despite generating a necessary debate about the invasion of privacy, remained an anecdote.

The attack occurred by accessing the iCloud, that is, they took the images that the mobile phones of those affected had automatically saved in the Apple cloud. It had a very clear objective, according to the company in an official statement. “After more than 40 hours of research, we discovered that certain celebrity accounts were compromised by a highly targeted attack on usernames, passwords, and security questionsa practice that has become all too common on the Internet,” the company said before noting that there had been no breach in its security system.

In other words, those who carried this out went directly to well-known women, both from the world of cinema, television, music and other sectors. They wanted to investigate their mobiles and take pictures that could put them in evidence. Was one more way of violating the rights of women and a form of sexual abusel. In society it generated an impact, but it was not necessarily seen as a sexual crime. The fact that there was an open window to the private life of the famous attracted more attention. It was a way of seeing them like never before and social networks were filled with messages like: “It’s the best day of my life.”

The hackers chose 4chan as a way out and, although the administrators deleted the threads as they appeared, they could not do anything to stop the machinery. The photos went to platforms like Imgur and Reddit and the situation became uncontrollable. In a couple of hours they were everywhere available to anyone who wanted to see them. And this is where the debate began. Those who helped share them and searched for them are not also guilty of a crime against the privacy of these ‘celebrities’?

There were many women who spoke about the sexual crime that this entailed. Lena Dunham (Girls) was one of the many who took a position against it. “How you share your body should be up to you. Support these women and don’t look at those pictures.” He asked on Twitter, “Remember, if you look at those photos you are raping these women over and over again. It’s not okay.”

Emma Watson, actress Harry Potteralso called on users not to expand the scope of the leak. “Even worse than seeing women’s privacy violated on social media is reading the accompanying comments, which show a total lack of empathy”he wrote on a ‘teet’.

The ‘Celebgate’ provoked debate about the privacy of the actors and how little the image of women is worth. “Just being an actor and making movies doesn’t mean you don’t have the right to your own privacy,” Scarlett Johansson declared in 2012 after being the victim of her own image leak. What happened in 2014 went beyond the intimacy of celebrities, but, in reality, as a society we did not know how to see the terrible sexist crime that was behind. There was talk of whether this event would harm his career or whether the cloud where the photos were automatically archived was really safe. It was even commented if they were the ones who had the rights to their own nudes and if they could ask for compensation for it.

If something like this happened in 2022, it would be a real scandal and there would be no possible conversation: it is a crime against the rights of women and their privacy. We owe this change in mentality to the #MeToo movement. Following the accusations of sexual abuse against film producer Harvey Weinstein, in October 2017 it went viral on social networks a movement called #MeToo to report sexual assaults and any type of harassment received. The expression was popularized by Alyssa Milano who encouraged women to share her experiences. 500,000 people used the hashtag and changed the industry forever. Since 2018, the Time’s Up collective has been in charge of campaigning to stop this reality.

Police investigation and culprits

After what happened, the FBI stated that they were “aware of the allegations of computer intrusions and the illegal publication of material involving high-profile individuals, and are addressing the matter.” The investigation led them to find five culprits over four years. They received sentences of between 8 and 34 months in prison for unauthorized access to a protected computer to obtain information.

Ryan Collins (36 years old), Edward Majerczyk (28), Emilio Herrera, George Garofano (26) and Christopher Brannan were guilty of accessing the victims’ cloud through ‘phishing’. They pretended to be Apple or Google technical support to obtain their passwords and thus be able to access email accounts, backup copies, etc. They are guilty of accessing personal information, but everyone who shared those images, whether by posting them on Twitter or passing them on to a friend, is also a party to the crime.

