almost 7 times WiiU – Nerd4.life

Nintendo has unveiled the financial results for the fiscal period ending September 30, 2021. According to this information, Nintendo Switch sold in total 92.87 million units: this means that the hybrid console has achieved results equal to almost seven times those of WiiU (13.56 million units) to date.

Talking about software sales, the hybrid console has placed 681 million units, compared to 103.42 million units of WiiU games. Nintendo reported sales of $ 6.73 billion, up from $ 5.46 billion last year. Profit was 1.86 billion, up from 1.5 billion last year. We note that this data stops at 30 September 2021, so sales of the Nintendo Switch OLED are not included.

While it is true that the results are positive, Nintendo has decreased its own sales forecast of Switch consoles for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Previously, the Kyoto-based company’s expected figure was 25.5 million, but now the company is aiming for 24 million: the blame has been placed on the lack of chips, which is hitting all manufacturers of electronic devices.

Analysts are also reporting that the sales of old models of Nintendo Switch are slowing down, but Nintendo says that – even after the distribution of the OLED model – older models are still in high demand and the number of consoles available will be lower than demand, again due to production limits.

Even if the number of units sold is lower than initially expected, the company expects a increased earnings for the fiscal year compared to previous forecasts. Bloomberg’s Takashi Mochizuki says the initial predictions were extremely conservative, as is typical for Nintendo. The new forecast is also likely lower than the real result that the Japanese company will be able to achieve.

