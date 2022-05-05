almost 70% discount

Share

From 4,999 to 1,649 euros: this Samsung smart TV has fallen brutally in price.

If you have space at home, you certainly have to take advantage of the latest Samsung deala one-time price drop spectacular 75-inch smart TV. It is a full settlement framed within the offers of the Unlock Samsunga period in which Samsung has lowered the price on dozens of appliances and devices technology.

So you can buy a QLED smart TV with 4K resolution and a size of 75 inches with an epic discount of 67%. We are talking about a television whose official price close to 5000 euros (4999 euros) and that for a limited time has fallen to some ridiculous €1,649. Keep in mind that we are dealing with a television with a screen diagonal of 189 centimeters and all Samsung technology for a 4K experience like few others.

Buy from the Samsung Store: Samsung TV Q95TD QLED 75″

You will also have all the purchase guarantees of the samsung official storesomething that includes free shippingafter-sales support, free returns, 3-year warranty and the possibility of deferring payment for up to 36 monthly payments.

75 inches and a unique discount of 67%

With just one year on the market, the Q95TD television stands out for being a QLED (Quantum Dot LED) with a lot of extras. Provides an image of 4K resolution in a huge panel 75 inches. It measures one meter high and 167 centimeters wide, while its screen diagonally stretches to the 189 centimetersa brutal size that will completely change your experience with multimedia content.

If it’s too big for you, keep in mind that Samsung also offers the same model in 55 inchesalbeit at a somewhat lower discount, “only” the fifty%. That is, it goes from 1799 to €899also being a recommended purchase for those looking for a good-sized TV at a competitive price (even so, we insist, the bargain that is really worth it is the 75-inch model).

Be that as it may, and regardless of the size, this Samsung smart TV comes with technologies as advanced as a special LED technology (Direct Full Array Plus HDR2000) that improves the color intensity and sharpness of the images, achieving a contrast that has nothing to envy to the OLED models. We also have a vision angle especially wide that will allow you to have a clear view of the content even if you are watching TV from the side.

Inside we meet QLED 4K processor with Artificial Intelligence what “will tune” panel images with a special algorithm. This will improve not only the quality of the image and sound through AI, but will also modulate the Adaptive Picture that will allow you to adjust the brightness and intensity automatically based on the environment. It also includes a special game mode (Real Game Enhancer+), making it a suitable model to play with a next-generation console.

Buy from the Samsung Store: Samsung TV Q95TD QLED 75″

As if this were not enough, €1,649 (remember that its official price goes up to 4,999 euros) you will also have all the power of Tizen and One Remote Control: you can control the TV with your voice, talk to Alexa or the Google assistant, send content by bringing the mobile closer to the screen, send the desktop of your computer to the television… Go through the product sheet and take a look for yourselfif you want a good-sized 4K smart TV, you won’t find better.

Related topics: Mobile

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!