Almost 700 unaccompanied Cuban minors have arrived at the southern border of the United States

Hundreds of unaccompanied Cuban minors have arrived at the US-Mexico border since last October. This is recorded by the Customs and Border Protection Office.

Specifically, there have been 662 minors who have sought to emigrate to the US (through this route) in the current fiscal year, out of a total of 177,848 Cuban migrants.

The director of the Institute for Research on Cuba at Florida International University told the Miami Herald that “the increase in the number of children and adolescents among Cuban migrants suggests a resurgence of the desperation felt by many families living on the island.”

Just compare the figures. There were 32 minors in fiscal year 2021 and 57 in 2020. This represents an increase of 1,969% only between fiscal years 2021 and 2022, highlights the aforementioned media.

Although the number of unaccompanied Cuban minors who arrive at the border is much lower than the almost 100,000 Central American minors who do, the situation is still alarming.

The regional director of Immigration Legal Services of Church World Services attests to the “huge increase” in the number of unaccompanied Cuban children, although he acknowledges that many have relatives in Florida.

Several sources consulted assure that the ages are between 15 and 18 years old, “although they also have younger clients.”

They corroborate that some have come to meet with relatives who already live in the United States. However, there are others who are political asylum seekers.

A migration expert believes that the arrival of so many children is a new trend in Cuban migration.

“It is likely that many parents have decided that their children have no future in Cuba and that is why they decide to send them to Mexico with the intention of crossing the border into the United States,” he said.

“It seems to be a new migration pattern, which until now has been dominated by young adults without their children,” he added.