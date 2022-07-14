Almost a month after suspending the withdrawal of funds in cryptocurrencies to its clients, Celsius Network declared bankruptcy

Almost a month after suspending the withdrawal of funds in cryptocurrencies to its clients, Celsius declared bankruptcy



Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday and invoked Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code to provide the Company with an opportunity to stabilize its business and consummate a comprehensive restructuring transaction that maximizes value for all stakeholders.

To implement the restructuring, the Company and some of its subsidiaries filed voluntary reorganization petitions under the rule for the Southern District of New York court.

Members of the Special Committee of the Board of Directors said, “Today’s filing follows Celsius’s difficult but necessary decision last month to pause withdrawals, exchanges and transfers on its platform in order to stabilize its business and protect its customers. Without a pause expediting withdrawals would have allowed certain first-mover clients to receive full payment while others waited for Celsius to collect value from illiquid asset deployment activities or longer term before receiving a recovery payment.”

“This is the right decision for our community and our company,” said Alex Mashinsky, co-founder and CEO of Celsius. “We have a strong and experienced team to guide Celsius through this process. I am confident that when we look back on Celsius’s history, we will see it as a defining moment, where acting with determination and confidence served the community and strengthened the company’s future to continue operating.”

The crypto lending company hopes to stabilize its business and changed the board of directors in a bid to make the necessary changes

Celsius has $167 million in cash on hand, which will provide ample liquidity to support certain operations during the restructuring process.

To ensure a smooth transition to Chapter 11, Celsius filed with the Court a series of customary motions to allow the Company to continue to operate in the normal course. These “first day” motions include requests to pay employees and continue their benefits without interruption, for which the Company expects to receive Court approval. Celsius is not requesting authority to allow customer withdrawals at this time. Customer complaints will be addressed through the process established by Chapter 11 of the legal regulations.

NEW DIRECTORS

David Barse is the founder and CEO of XOUT Capital, an index company, and DMB Holdings, a private family office. Barse was previously CEO of Third Avenue Management for 25 years, a pioneer in distressed, bottom-up deep value, fundamental investing.

Alan Carr is an investment professional with more than 25 years of experience building businesses, leading complex turnarounds, and protecting and creating value for stakeholders. Carr is founder and managing member of Drivetrain, LLC, a professional fiduciary services firm.

Based on the belief that financial services should only do what is best for customers and the community, Celsius is a blockchain platform where membership provides access to select financial services not available through traditional financial institutions.

(With information from AFP)

KEEP READING:

Crypto “Playpen”: Platform That Rocked Markets By Suspending Withdrawals, Warned It Will Take Time To Normalize Its Operations

“Prepare to lose all your money”: a central banker’s harsh warning to those who invested in cryptocurrencies

The last man standing of cryptocurrencies