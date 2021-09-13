almost a year later, Adam Sandler is still upset by the finale

For the past few months, Adam Sandler has starred in Raw diamonds, available in streaming on Netflix. Speaking on the talk show of Seth Meyers, the actor is back to talk about the film and especially its very raw ending. We advise those who have not yet seen the film to stop reading to avoid spoiler.

In the Uncut Gems finale the character of Adam Sandler, overwhelmed by debts, wins a large sum thanks to a bet, but is killed with a gunshot to the head. During the interview Seth Meyers says that he tried to see the film again in the company of his parents, but that these, due to the strong anxiety that he was transmitting, they wanted to interrupt the vision in half.

“I agree with your parents” commented Adam Sandler. “It’s too intense, I know. Certainly my mother, my mother-in-law, anyone of a certain age, in front of that ending thinks: Oh, that’s too much. I did not have need to see it. Think I was on set the other day, and a guy yelled at me: Hey man, why they did this to you at the end of Raw diamonds? And I also have to defend that ending. It had to go like this. “

If you haven’t done so yet, you can check out our review of Uncut Diamonds, which also holds a curious record of bad words.