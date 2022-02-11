(almost) all ready for tax credits and grants

A new element is added to the implementation of the regulations of the tax credit 80% and contribution non-repayable in favor of tourism businesses as per art. 1, DL 152/2021 (PNRR decree).

After the public notice of 23 December 2021, approving the implementing provisions of the subsidy, the Ministry of Tourism with a further notice of 7 February 2022 detailed the expenses eligible for the incentives.

The process for the full operation of the facilities will end with the launch of the platform for the submission of applications, which should be put online on February 21, 2022.

From the opening of the counter, businesses will have 30 days time to send requests.

Projects will be evaluated according to a procedure door.

It is therefore essential to be ready for the appointment.

Who can benefit from the incentives

Hotel companies, facilities that carry out agrotourism activities, open-air accommodation facilities, companies in the tourism, recreational, exhibition and congress sectors, including bathing establishments, spas, marinas, parks can benefit from the incentives. thematic (including water and wildlife parks) which, at the time of submitting the application and for i 5 years subsequent to the disbursement of the final payment of the recognized benefit, they have the following requirements:

– I am registered to the Business Register;

– manage by virtue of a registered contract an accommodation or tourist service activity in buildings or areas owned by third parties or they are the owners of the properties in which the accommodation or tourist service is exercised.

For eligibility purposes, companies:

– they must not be in the state of failure or liquidation, even on a voluntary basis;

– must be in compliance with the DURC;

– must be in the situation of tax regularity.

Interventions that can be facilitated

The tax credit and the grant are recognized in relation to:

– interventions to increase theenergy efficiency structures;

– interventions by retraining anti-seismic;

– interventions for the elimination of architectural barriers;

– building interventions of Extraordinary maintenancefrom restoration And remediation conservative, building renovation, installation of light artifacts and structures of any kind used as homes, functional to the implementation of the interventions referred to in the previous points;

– for the spas: construction of thermal pools and acquisition of equipment and equipment for carrying out thermal activities;

– interventions by digitizationexcluding costs relating to commercial intermediation;

– purchase of furniture and furnishing components, including lighting, provided that the purchase is functional to at least one of the interventions referable to the previous points and that the beneficiary does not transfer the assets to third parties or are intended for purposes unrelated to the business year before full depreciation has taken place.

Both for the non-repayable contribution and for the tax credit are eligible interventions made from November 7, 2021 until the December 31, 2024.

The tax credit can also be used in relation to interventions started after February 1, 2020 and not yet concluded at November 7, 2021provided that the related expenses are incurred starting from 7 November 2021.

Eligible expenses

The eligible expenses for each type of intervention are detailed in the notice of the Ministry of Tourism of 7 February 2022.

The expenses for the professional services necessary for the implementation of the interventions, including reports, sworn statements and technical certificates, where required, to the maximum extent of 10% of eligible expenses.

The expenses are considered incurred pursuant to art. 109 of the TUIR; the effectiveness of the support must be evidenced by a specific declaration issued by the chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors, or by a statutory auditor registered in the register, or by a chartered accountant or accountant registered in the register, or by a labor consultant, or by the person in charge of the CAF.

The interventions must begin within 6 months from the publication, on the website of the Ministry of Tourism, of the list of beneficiaries and must be completed within 24 months from the same date. In the latter case it is possible to request an extension, but the conclusion must in any case take place no later than December 31, 2024.

Benefits

The tax credit is equal to80% of eligible expenses and can be used as compensation starting from the year following the one in which the interventions were carried out and in any case no later than December 31, 2025. The benefit can be transferred, in whole or in part, with the option of subsequent transfer to other parties, including banks and other financial intermediaries.

The non-repayable granton the other hand, it is granted until 50% of the expenses incurred and, in any case, for an amount not exceeding 40,000 eurosincrementable:

– until further 30,000 euro, if the intervention includes a share of costs for the digitization and innovation of the structures in terms of technology and energy of at least 15% of the total amount of the intervention;

– until further 20,000 euro, for women’s or youth businesses or societies (for young people we mean people aged between 18 and 35 at the date of submission of the application);

– until further 10,000 euro, for companies whose operational headquarters are located in the territories of the regions of Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily.

The tax credit and the grant:

– do not compete to the formation of income for the purposes of income taxes and the value of production for the purposes of IRAP and are not relevant for the purposes of the relationship referred to in articles 61 and 109, paragraph 5, of the Tuir;

– they will be recognized in compliance with the conditions and limits of the “de miminis” regime, pursuant to Regulation (EU) no. 1407/2013 and the “Temporary Framework” referred to in the communication of the European Commission of 19 March 2020, C (2020) 1863 and subsequent amendments;

– I am cumulative between them on condition that this accumulation, also taking into account the non-competition for income and IRAP purposes, does not lead to the cost incurred for the realization of the investments being exceeded. However, they cannot be combined with other public grants, subsidies and subsidies granted for the same interventions.

Presentation of questions

The application for the recognition of the grant must be sent online through the IT platform whose Access mode they should be communicated by the Ministry of Tourism by 21 February 2022. From the opening of the platform, companies will have 30 days to submit their application.

Each company may submit only one application for subsidy for a single structure subject to intervention.

The contributions will be assigned according to the chronological order of the questions. Within 60 days from the deadline for the presentation of the applications, the ministry will publish the list of beneficiaries.

Summary sheet

Interventions that can be facilitated Eligible expenses Interventions to increase energy efficiency The costs for the interventions referred to in Article 5 of the Ministerial Decree of 6 August 2020, or the interventions admitted to the eco-bonus for energy redevelopment, are eligible. Anti-seismic redevelopment interventions – Any expense related to the construction of works intended to improve the anti-seismic behavior of the building. – Expenses for the purchase of assets intended for existing structures, already in compliance with the anti-seismic legislation in force in the reference area, provided that the purchase is suitable for improving the anti-seismic behavior of the building. This improvement must be certified by a qualified technician authorized for this. Interventions for the elimination of architectural barriers, carried out both on the common parts and on the real estate units – Replacement of finishes, which in particular floors, doors, external infissi, terminals of the installations, the remaking or the adaptation of technological installations such as hygienic services, electrical installations, citofonici, installations of elevators, domotica; more significant building interventions, such as the remaking of stairs and lifts, the insertion of internal and external ramps to buildings and stairlifts or lifting platforms; creation from scratch of sanitation facilities suitable for the hospitality of people with disabilities, as well as the replacement of existing sanitary facilities with others suitable for the hospitality of people with disabilities; replacement of internal doors and windows, such as internal doors, including communication doors, in conjunction with interventions aimed at eliminating architectural barriers; systems and technologies aimed at facilitating communication for accessibility purposes. Extraordinary maintenance interventions, restoration and conservative rehabilitation, building renovation, installation of light artifacts, functional to the implementation of the above interventions

Eligible expenses include demolition and reconstruction of existing buildings, construction of balconies and loggias, toilets, replacement of windows, etc. Construction of thermal pools (only for thermal establishments) Eligible expenses include the construction and renovation of the tanks and vascular paths (Kneipp paths), including the bottom and wall coverings, the tank cover, the technological systems and the technical service rooms; the construction and renovation of the environmental support units essential for the exercise of balneothermal activities, such as, for example, toilets and changing rooms, etc. Digitization interventions Purchase of modems, routers and wifi systems; creation of server infrastructures, connectivity, security and application services; purchase of electronic payment devices and software, licenses and systems for the management and security of online collections; purchase of software and related applications for websites optimized for the mobile system; creation or purchase of software and IT platforms for the online booking, purchase and sale of overnight stays, packages and tourist services, such as front and back office management and API – Application Program Interface for the interoperability of systems and integration with customers and providers; purchase of software licenses for customer relationship management, including with the CRM system; purchase of software licenses necessary for connection to the digital tourism hub referred to in measure M1C3-I.4.1 of the PNRR purchase of ERP software licenses for customer management and marketing, sales, administration and customer service processes; purchase of software programs for IT platforms for the digital promotion and marketing of innovative services and offers. Purchase of furniture and furnishing components, including lighting Expenses relating to movable, durable and depreciable assets, instrumental to the business activity carried out within the structure object of the intervention and in relation to which the application for the incentive was presented, intended and put into use, including purchases of furniture, furniture components and lighting components. For all interventions, expenses for professional services are also eligible, including reports, sworn translations and technical certificates, where required, up to a maximum of 10% of admissible expenses.

