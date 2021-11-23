“Almost everyone will be vaccinated, cured or dead”

On Monday, during a press conference on the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said that “probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, practically everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured. or dead ». In the press conference Spahn recommended that Germans who have not yet done so to get vaccinated “urgently”, stressing that in many German hospitals the situation “is very, very difficult”, especially due to the delta variant of the virus.

A new wave of the epidemic is currently underway in Germany which is starting to put a lot of stress on hospitals, especially intensive care wards. In the last 24 hours, more than 30 thousand new infections and 62 deaths from causes related to COVID-19 have been found in the country. However, only 68 percent of the German population (out of about 83 million inhabitants) has completed the vaccination cycle: a level that health authorities consider too low to be able to control the serious effects of the pandemic.

Given the increase in infections, a few days ago the German government decided to apply the so-called “2G” rule in regions with an incidence of more than 3 hospitalized people per 100 thousand individuals: the 2G rule allows access to various places and services only to people who have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID-19, effectively excluding from numerous activities those unvaccinated who tested negative (more stringently than the general rule, similar to our Green Pass , called 3G). Some Länder they also introduced further restrictions: Saxony and Bavaria, two of the regions most affected by the increase in cases, for example canceled the major events that should have been held in the coming weeks, such as the famous Christmas markets.

Spahn’s comment was also a play on words, because it added to the two categories of 2G (the vaccinated, “geimpft“, And the healed,”genesen“) A third” G “other than that which indicated people who tested negative (“getestet“), Referring to people who are at risk of dying from causes related to the pandemic (“gestorben“). According to government sources cited from the news agency AFP, also on Monday, Chancellor Angela Merkel would have defined the situation as “highly dramatic” and commented that the current restrictions “are not enough”.

