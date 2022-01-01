almost free smartphones and discounted products

The Esselunga flyer satisfies the requests of users, significantly lowering the sales prices of the products included within it, among which we find one smartphone of the latest generation, in great demand by the population, and highly desired all over the world.

Purchases, as is always the case when talking about long S, can be completed only in physical stores, not on the official website or in any case at other realities on the national territory. Regardless of all this, it is good to know that the product is distributed with warranty 2 years from the date of purchase (covers manufacturing defects only), and is completely debrandized, that is, updates are released by the manufacturer, not by the telephone operator.

Esselunga is unstoppable: these discounts are to make you lose your mind

Truly amazing discounts await users from long S, the current flyer starts with the discountApple iPhone 13 Mini, the cheapest of the new generation of the Cupertino company, proposed to 898 euros.

Clearly there is no lack of important references to other brands and price ranges, such as for example Xiaomi Redmi 9At at 98 euros, Realme C25Y at 148 euros, Oppo A53s at 168 euros, Galaxy A03s at 138 euros, Galaxy A22 at 188 euros, Galaxy A52s to 348 euros, Xiaomi 10T Lite at 238 euros, Oppo A94 at 268 euros, or Redmi Note 10 5G for only 198 euros.

The other two models not to be missed are clearly Samsung Galaxy S21, for sale in 748 euros, as well as Galaxy S20 FE, offered to the end user at a price of 378 euros.