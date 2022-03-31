Almost half of Americans believe that using codes is not cheating, according to a study

Cheats have been present in video games forever -in fact, they were much more common before than now- and they were a way of softening the difficulty of many titles thanks to codes that increase the number of lives, unlock a level selector, add money or give immunity. There is nothing wrong with using these secrets if necessary but what do the players think? Is it cheating? According to a study, 46% of US gamers surveyed say not really, it won’t be cheating because it is an option created by the developers in their tests.

This All Home Connections study indicates that 37% of players admit to having used cheats on occasion, and they have made a map of the states that indicates the current games where these codes are most abused. Number 1 is for grand theft auto 5a saga that has always had a multitude of tricks of all kinds, followed by the battle royale gratuitous Fortnite and survival game Valheim.

Rockstar’s game appears at the top of Google searches in 14 states, with approximately 246,000 monthly searches for “GTA 5 cheats”. The game itself gives rise to it, there are 34 tricks available of all kinds, from advantages to comic effects.

They are not cheats, assure the players

Of the 46% of gamers who say these codes don’t count as cheats, 22% think hacking the game would. 43% say only certain games should offer these types of cheats, especially single player. 34% say that using codes makes the game less fun because it becomes too easy. However, 30% think that using them once they are done makes it more fun.

By groups, 63% of men respond that they have used tricks from time to time or regularly, while in women the percentage drops to 53%. By ages, the millennials -between 1981 and 1993- they are the most cheaters perhaps because in his youth these tricks were quite numerous, while the boomers -between 1946 and 1964- the least.