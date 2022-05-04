almost half of liver transplant patients died in less than a year







(CRHoy.com) Hospital México has carried out 24 liver transplants since 2017, but of these, 11 patients died in the first year after surgery.

In addition, another of these patients died before completing 3 years of survival, due to which means that half of the people who received this type of surgery, between 2017 and 2022, have already died.

In fact, in this period, the Mexico Hospital has the highest recorded mortality in patients who underwent liver transplantationwhen compared to the other centers that carry out this type of transplant in the country: the National Children’s Hospital (HNN) and the Calderón Guardia Hospital.

Hospital México reports a mortality of 50%, while in Calderón, mortality is 20%. In the case of HNN, the number of deaths is 27.5%.

This is shown by the statistics of the procedures registered with the Technical Executive Secretary for Donation and Transplantation of the Ministry of Health. The information requested hereby documents the survival of patients for up to 3 years after surgery.

It should be noted, that Hospital México is the center that performed the least number of transplants since 2017 (24).

Data from the Ministry of Health indicate that, on average, a patient waits for a liver transplant a total of 235 days. Until April 2022, the number of patients on the waiting list is 42 people.







The other face: Calderón with better figures

During the study period, the Calderón Guardia Hospital was the medical center that performed the most transplants: 45 cases. Of these, in a period of 3 years after surgery, only 9 patient deaths have been recorded. That is, 1 out of 5 patients and very far from the Mexican average (1 out of 2 patients).

In the first quarter of 2022, the Calderón Hospital has performed 5 transplants, of which all report a 100% survival in the first month after surgery.

Positive numbers have accompanied the Calderón since the transplant program was restarted in 2009. In fact, this Government highlighted the achievements of the medical center and the international training of medical personnel that had been obtained two years ago. Similarly, they pointed out that there has been an investment of more than ¢3 billion colones in equipment for transplants in recent years.

As for the Children’s Hospital, 29 liver transplants are contemplated in the pediatric liver transplant. Survival in the analyzed period is 73%.

determining factors

The Technical Executive Secretariat for Donation and Transplantation of the Ministry of Health explained that the criteria for allocating a liver graft are established in the National Standard for Liver Distribution and Allocation from Cadaveric Donors, in its article 24.

“According to the number of patients who are in these conditions, this will be the distribution and assignment of the grafts, regardless of the hospital to which they belong. That determines the difference between the number of transplants that one hospital can perform from another, as a first point,” the entity said.







The Secretariat added that another factor that affects the difference in the number of transplants performed by hospital is “if the graft assigned to a patient is accepted or not by the corresponding transplant team”, since they may consider it unfit.

“From the point of view of the distribution and assignment of liver grafts, patients have the same opportunities, since regardless of the hospital where a cadaveric donor is generated, the liver graft will be assigned according to the criteria established by the regulations” . “Before Law 9222 was established and the SETDT was formed in 2013, there was no distribution of organs at the national level, but rather the hospital where the cadaveric donor was generated was the one where the liver graft was used, without taking into account if there could be a patient with a more serious clinical condition in another hospital, ”said the entity.

The Secretariat also explained that the main cause of non-acceptance of a liver graft, without taking into account the hospital, is due to the donor’s own pathologies that make the donated organ unsuitable for transplantation.

The second cause is the refusal, by the transplant team, because the recipient is not in suitable conditions to receive a transplant.

Since last Wednesday, April 27, a reaction has been requested from the hospitals of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund and the Medical Management, but as of press time no response has been obtained.