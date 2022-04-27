Almost half of the new Tesla already use cobalt-free LFP batteries – News – Hybrids and Electrics

Last week Tesla unveiled its first quarter results. An impressive start to the year has left the company’s highest income in its history in the box. All indices are shown in green, including the use of cobalt-free batteries. In recent years, Elon Musk has promoted the use of LFP batteries in Tesla so as not to depend so much on the volatile prices of materials such as nickel and cobalt.

Although lithium-ion batteries are the most widely used in the industry, LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries also have considerable weight in the industry. In addition to being cheaper to produce, it completely eliminates dependence on certain materials, suppliers and tariffs.. However, the less positive part is that they show a lower energy density index, which means significantly lower performance with a shorter autonomy.

Despite the drawbacks, Tesla has been working to take the capacity and qualities of LFP batteries to a new level. For those in Austin, his job makes all the sense in the world. Hardly any qualities are lost and much more stability is gainedalthough in recent times access to materials such as nickel has not been particularly easy either, which in turn has forced Tesla to increase the price of its cars repeatedly in recent weeks.

LFP batteries dispense with cobalt and nickel, two elements that have become very expensive.

As we have been saying, in the last analysis of the results of the first quarter of the year, Tesla presented some specific data in more detail, such as the production of batteries and their types. Almost half of the batteries used already have an LFP structure. The massive sale of units of the standard Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y has caused this increase in the use of nickel and cobalt free batteries. They are currently the company’s best-selling models, mainly due to their great commercial pull in China..

“Diversifying battery chemistries is critical to long-term capacity growth to better optimize our products for their various uses and expand our supplier base. That is why almost half of the Tesla vehicles produced in the first quarter were equipped with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery., which does not contain nickel or cobalt. Today, LFP batteries are used in most of our standard range vehicle products as well as commercial energy storage applications.”

The next step is in the widespread implementation of 4680 cells. The new generation of Tesla structural batteries is already being used in some vehicles manufactured in the United States. The 4680 cells are set to revolutionize the industry, offering simplified and cheaper assembly, as well as higher performance with better autonomy. The first Tesla Model Y with this system are already circulating. Some guinea pigs that will solve many of the doubts generated.