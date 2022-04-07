“Almost Happy” and April premieres on streaming platforms

The first week of April passed and little by little, the different streaming platforms are accommodating their repertoire and presenting their releases of the month. This time there will be some productions that will premiere new seasons.

In this context, One of the most anticipated arrivals is that of Casi Feliz, the Argentine production that will premiere its second season next Wednesday the 13th. With a cast made up of Sebastián Wainraich, Natalie Pérez, Adriana Aizemberg, Peto Menahem and Santiago Korovsky; The series will have its continuation on Netflix. According to the synopsis, “Sebastián has another chance to woo Pilar, who is now pregnant with Rocha’s twins. She still has many life lessons waiting for her.”

The big red N will have two more shot puts this month. The first will arrive next Tuesday the 19th, with the sixth season of Better Call Saul. The Emmy-winning series will bring us the final season of the adventures of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), in this prequel to Breaking Bad that was an overwhelming success. The farewell will be divided into two parts, and as Odenkirk himself explained, the series finale “will make everyone see Breaking Bad in a different way.”





On April 29 there will also be news, with the arrival of the second part of season 4 of Ozark. “Marty and Wendy face threats and fight to keep the cartel, the FBI and their own children happy long enough to get their lives back,” Netflix’s official synopsis explains. The most famous platform on a global level will also have the 5th season of Elite starting today, with everything that continues to happen in Las Encinas; plus the premiere of Anatomy of a Scandal (04/15)the 2nd season of Russian Doll (04/20) and the arrival of the multi-award winning Bohemian Rhapsody: the story of Freddie Mercury (04/30).

Amazon will also bring some attractive premieres for the public. At the beginning of the month, the 2nd season of The boarding school: the summitsa Spanish horror series that received high praise from critics. But the interesting thing will come on April 15, when the latest James Bond film (No time to die) joins the catalog along with 25 other Agent 007 films. There it will cover from the first installment of 1962 to the most recent film, which has Daniel Craig in the leading role.

For the 22nd of this month, Game of criminals will be released, an American thriller starring Gerard Butler, Alexis Louder and Frank Grillo. There, a con artist must escape from a serial killer and has to hide in a small town police station.





On HBO Max, we will have great productions. The first will be Tokyo Vice, a police series written by and starring Michael Mann. Over 10 episodes, “a Western journalist working for a Tokyo publication begins to investigate one of the country’s most powerful criminals.” It stars Ansel Engort, accompanied by Ken Watanabe, Ella Rumpf, Odessa Young and Rinko Kikuchi.

On the 12th, on the other hand, La Brea will arrive, one of the science fiction productions that generated the most stir on American television. What is it about? Basically, from the appearance of a huge sinkhole in downtown Los Angeles.

Last but not least, STAR Plus will also have some releases. From today you can enjoy A quiet place 2, the sequel to the multi-award nominated and highly acclaimed horror film starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. In that sequel, the family tries to survive in the forest without making any kind of sound to escape death. Will they be able to survive?





On April 14, the first season of what’s new from the kardashians, with one episode per week; and the next day the chapter of BIOS dedicated to Mercedes Sosa. In addition, to close, will arrive Bel Air (04/27)the reversal of the comedy classic starring Will Smith in the 90’s.



