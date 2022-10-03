almost naked, the superstar launches a major fashion trend for 2022 in Valentino

Zendaya makes a splash at Paris Fashion Week 2022

Seasonal recurrence obliges, Fashion Week invites celebrities to put on their most beautiful tevening nights in order to crackle the flashes of the photographers, having to make their way through the crowd in joy. Thus, Paris fashion week was the occasion not only for Bella Hadid to have a Coperni dress cut in less than 10 minutesbut also for Zendaya to make a very remarkable appearance since his award ceremony at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Major event, during which the superstar ofEuphoria won the title of Best Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Rue, a drug-addicted teenager she plays in the HBO series. So dressed by the care of ValentinoZendaya Coleman of her real name, once again wore a creation made by the Italian luxury house.

Zendaya: star of choice in the front row of the Valentino SS23 fashion show

Come to attend the very select Valentino spring-summer 2023 fashion show which was held in Paris this Sunday, October 2, Zendaya was able to observe the creative genius of its artistic director Pierpaolo Piccioli. The one who made pink the star color of 2022 presented 91 diverse and varied silhouettes this time. Tinted with beige, immaculate white, black, forest green, purple or brown in all its tones, the collection Valentino SS23 is set the tone: next season fashion will be celebrating.

Valentino Spring-Summer 2023 show: the collection designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli

If tailoring inspirations emanate from the collection like loose suits and unstructured shirts, festive influences are pretexts for sequins, feathers but also and above all for transparencies. From second skin tops to transparent dressesrooms Valentino spring 2023 ready-to-wear However, there is one and only fashion trend: the transparent jumpsuit. And what’s more, logotyped. A new object of desire far from having left Zendaya indifferent.

Catsuit Zendaya: in a Valentino sequined catsuit, Zendaya revives the fashion trend

It’s in a combination long openwork and tattooed with the famous V logo per thousand, that the companion of the British actor Tom Holland electrified the red carpet. An impeccably successful outfit, which allowed Zendaya to add two fashion trends of the moment: the catsuit and logomania.

Adorned with sequins, her Valentino jumpsuit was layered over high-rise briefs, and topped with an oversized black blazer. A total logotyped look ideal for revealing the length of the endless legs of the one that was revealed in the Disney Channel series, shake it upbut also to highlight her sublime morphology in V. Enough to ensure the hashtag #catsuit to explode the counters, which had already increased by more than 152.9 million views on TikTok in relation to 2021, according to Stylight.