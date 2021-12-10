almost obligatory choices for Pioli. Kessie and Messias towards the bench

After the elimination from the Champions League, the Milan he will dive back into the championship to try to win the Scudetto. Obviously, you have to do it by winning as many matches as possible … starting tomorrow, when the Rossoneri will be guests of theUdinese, in the match valid for the 17th day of the Serie A championship.

(Almost) compulsory training

Stefano Pioli substantially confirm the eleven fielded from the start against Liverpool. On the other hand, there are no great margins of choice; none of the absent in the Champions League has recovered: they will be missing Kjaer, Calabria, Rebic, Giroud, Leao and Pellegri. For some of them (Leao and Giroud above all, a thread of hope also for Calabria) there is the possibility of having them available for the match against Napoli.

The details

In goal Mike Maignan. In defense they will act Florenzi right (ahead of Kalulu) e Theo Hernandez left, with Tomori And Romagnoli central. In midfield there is a bench for Kessie, with the starting median composed of Tonali And Bennacer. Up front the only option available is Zlatan Ibrahimovic, supported on the trocar by Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz in the center and Krunic on the left, favorite on Messias; with the Brazilian owner, the Belgian would go to the right, while with the Bosnian on the left everything would remain unchanged. Castillejo is among the called-up players.

THE LIKELY FORMATIONS

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic. Trainer: Stefano Pioli.

UDINESE (3-4-1-2): Silvestri; N. Perez, Becao, Nuytinck; N. Molina, Arslan, Walace, Udogie; Success, Deulofeu; Beto. Trainer: Gabriele Cioffi