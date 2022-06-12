Almost secret agents: how was the scene of the fall from the 20th floor made?

On the occasion of the broadcast of the film Agents almost secret Sunday June 12, 2022, from 9:05 p.m. on TFX, Télé Star reveals how the production carried out the famous scene where the two main characters fall from the 20th floor.

Released in cinemas in 2016, the movie called Almost Secret Agentsrealized by Rawson Marshwill be broadcast Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 9:05 p.m. on TFX. Worn by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hartthis feature film features the character of Bob Stone, portrayed on screen by Dwayne Johnson. Former scapegoat of his high school, he became an elite agent at the CIA. One day, he resurfaces in the life of Calvin Joyner, interpreted by Kevin Hart, on the occasion of the reunion of the alumni of their class. Claiming to be on top secret business, he recruits Calvin, once the hottest guy in high school, now a disillusioned accountant.

Before our white collar worker realizes what he’s gotten himself into, it’s too late to back down. Here he is thus propelled without further ceremony by his new “best friend” in the world of counterintelligence where, under the crossfire of bullets and betrayals, the statistics of their survival become very difficult to quantify, even for an accountant. Headliner of this comedy, Kevin Hart is used to buddy movies. The actor previously starred in the film Put to the test and its sequel, two comedies where he teamed up with a badass cop camped by ice cubes.

Almost secret agents: first collaboration between Warner and Universal since 1996

One of the most impressive scenes in the film Almost Secret Agents is that of the offices, where the character of Dwayne Johnson involves that of Kevin Hart in an escalation of destruction vis-a-vis an armada of agents of the CIA. This sequence, which is the longest of the whole film, required no less than six whole days of shooting to be canned. It ends with a jump through the windows of the 20th floor of the building. For this scene, the two actors had to spend long periods harnessed to a 100 ton crane. For the record, Almost Secret Agents mark it first collaboration between Warner and Universal since the disaster film Twisterreleased in 1996.

