Almost superheroes: Meet the actors who were rejected by Marvel | Disney | Marvel | Avengers | | CHEKA

It is almost impossible to imagine seeing other actors star in the most iconic characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But before the study is led by Kevin Feigsome actors who are currently very popular were rejected by Marvel to play a role.

Not only did Marvel Studios turn down well-known actors to star in a character based on the ‘House of Ideas’, but studios like 20th Century Foxnow called 20th Century Studios after Disney’s purchase of the X-Men.

We start with the actors of ‘Strangers Things’, where the famous ‘Eleven’, played by Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Quinn, who played ‘Eddie Munson’, also auditioned to star in Marvel characters.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown and Daphne Keen

Actress Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame with ‘Stranger Things’ playing ‘Eleven’, and to date, she has already been part of two installments of Warner Bros. The first in ‘Godzilla’, ‘Godzilla: Kings of the Monsters’ and ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’, as well as Sherlock Holmes’s younger sister, ‘Enola Holmes’.

Bobby Brown also tried to try his luck at Marvel by casting to play X-23, who would be the daughter of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the ‘Logan’ movie. Finally, the Spanish Dafne Keen was chosen for the role.

Jim Sturgess

Jim Sturgess and Chris Pratt

The interpreter of One Day (Always the same day) was one of the actors who auditioned to star as Peter Quill / Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for the trilogy of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. Likewise, Chris Pratt was selected to bring the character to life, despite the fact that Sturgess has advanced quite a bit in the casting process, even trying on the ‘Star-Lord’ suit.

“I got much further than I ever imagined I could. As you go further and further you become more concerned. The competitiveness in you begins to appear. I was surprised to have gotten this far.” Sturgess told MTV.

Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn and Spider-Man

Joseph Quinn was the actor who won the hearts of ‘Stranger Things’ fans by playing metalhead and Dungeon Master Eddie Munson in the fourth season of the Netflix series. Also, long before landing this role, the actor tried his luck at Marvel Studios by casting Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

The actor revealed this fact with Buzzfeed, stating that he is still waiting for them to respond in a joking way. As is known, Tom Holland was the actor to get the role.

John Krasinski

John Krasinski and Chris Evans

One of them is John Krasinski, the actor who starred in ‘A Quiet Place’ auditioned to be Steve Rogers/Captain America, but Chris Evans was chosen.

Although luck came to Krasinski playing Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in ‘Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness’ being one of the actors who had the chance to play a Marvel Studios character again after being rejected.

Alison Brie

Alison Brie and Emily VanCamp

The actress of ‘Community’ and ‘GLOW’, Alison Brie, confirmed in EW that she participated in several selection processes at Marvel.

“I’ve ‘cast’ at Marvel a million times for roles with only three lines of dialogue… And you stand there, begging them. I would love to get it,” she recounted.

Without telling more details, one of the big bets is that she submitted to the selection process to give life to Sharon Carter, role of Emily VanCamp in the UCM.

ESA Mariposa

Asa Butterfield and Tom Holland

Asa Butterfield, the actor who stars as ‘Otis’ in ‘Sex Education’, was one of Tom Holland’s main contenders for the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

“Every now and then a role and script comes along that you really want, you put all your heart and soul into it and you can’t. It’s hard, but often something better comes after. It is the case of Spider-Man. I ended up getting Sex Education later and couldn’t do both at the same time,” Butterfield told Collider.

glen howerton

Glenn Howerton and Chris Pratt

‘It’s Always Dead’ actor Glenn Howerton applied for the casting process to be Peter Quill/Star-Lord. But as is known, Chris Pratt was chosen to star as the leader of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’.

Timothee Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland

The role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man is one of the most coveted by young Hollywood actors and Timothée Chalamet also auditioned to bring him to life at the UCM.

However, Chalamet confessed that he knew he was not going to be selected as soon as his audition ended. “I read the text twice and came out sweating and panicking. I called my agent and told him I wanted to go and do it again,” he told the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards. Ultimately, Tom Holland landed the role.

Ryan Philippe

Ryan Philippe and Chris Evans

Ryan Phillippe, actor of ‘Cruel Intentions’ and ‘I know what you did last summer’ was also rejected by Marvel Studios in order to take over the role of Steve Rogers / Captain America, a role that ended up in the hands of Chris Evans.

“I would have loved to do it, but they didn’t want me. I met with them and I was in – especially having a six-year-old son – and I thought it would be an amazing thing to do… But it didn’t happen,” Ryan Phillippe said in an interview with Screen Rant in 2010.