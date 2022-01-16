“Almost the entire population will meet Omicron, the unvaccinated risk more”

Covid, the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri announces that a new type of bulletin will be introduced in the coming weeks and then takes stock of the situation facing the Omicron variant.

Covid, Sileri: “A distinction is coming between positive and sick”

Guest of Mara Venier on Domenica In, Sileri announced that within the next two weeks the Covid bulletins will change. “I agree on the need for the review with a distinction between those who are positive for the virus and those who are sick. This allows us the variant that circulates today “- explained the Undersecretary of Health -” The problem is that today both the Omicron variant and the Delta and the Delta are in circulation. The majority of those who are in intensive care are in fact largely infected with the Delta and not vaccinated. They also go to intensive care infected with Omicron, but it is less likely ».

The rules, explained Sileri, «will be further modified and lightened, I think very soon. Now let’s see how the infections go and make a distinction between positive and sick, considering that the positives are not sick “. Sileri then reiterated that he agreed with the transmission of the daily bulletin but in more detail: «It is right to give the data but it must be detailed and the numbers must be explained. In this moment – he concluded – it is not the positive that counts but the person who goes to the hospital, breaking down whoever enters it for other reasons “.

Covid, Sileri: “Almost all Italians will meet Omicron, the unvaccinated risk”

The Omicron variant will reach everyone, there is no escape. There is no doubt that by the end of 2022, unless another variant arrives, almost the entire population will have encountered this variant ». This was stated on Domenica In by Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri. Those who “are vaccinated will be more protected and will probably have a lighter form, but those who are not – concluded Sileri – have much more risks of going to intensive care”.

Covid, Sileri: “It’s not an influence”

“Covid has not become a ‘trivial’ flu and its consequences on those who are not immunized, even if young and in good health, can be very serious,” Sileri explained to Domenica In.

