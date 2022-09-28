Almost unrecognizable celebrities: Emma Watson, Sharon Stone, Blanca Suez and other radical hair changes

A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.” It’s a phrase from Coco Chanel, who left almost as many sentences to remember as style for the rest of the centuries. He was right when you consider how many celebrities (and many who are not) decide to undergo a radical change, be it a cut or a change in their color, after a breakup or even before facing each other. to a new job.

What is clear is that passing through the hands of a good hairdresser changes the face of anyone, and a lot. We’re not talking, of course, cut the ends or to change a long hair for a blunt bob, but to intervene in those factors that most transform a face: go to the bangs, sign up for an almost shaved, try with fantasy colors or turn from blonde to brunette (or vice versa).

Changes, ultimately with substance, of those who make the difference, they look, are noticed and felt.

Not afraid of radical changes

“I’m a totally different person when I’m blonde.” This was the headline on the cover of ‘Allure’ magazine this summer, a statement from a kim kardashian platinum blonde (she wore it in May for the Met gala, where she emulated Marilyn Monroe from dress to hair). Physically, of course, and that is why there is some fear to enter a hairdresser to make a radical change.

Although, on the other hand, when we want to change something of our external appearance, leaving aside the makeup, which is that infallible weapon for punctual transformations, doing it on the hair is the easiest thing… “We would love to change the color of the eyes, or have more smoothness in the skin, but it is not as easy as a change of hair look…”, admits the hairdresser Mara Baras, of Cheska.

Wigs, hairpieces and extensions guilty of radical changes

Those who want to see themselves transformed today but have that fear in the body that any change entails, are more than lucky. We live in a time where wigs, hairpieces and extensions They are the order of the day.

You don’t have to go very far to see the proof, it is enough to show the button that is Ana de Armas characterized as Marilyn Monroe (on the 60th anniversary of her death, the unforgettable actress seems to be following the crest of the wave) in ‘Blonde’ . Makeup and costumes do a lot, but it’s definitely the blonde wig the one that transforms the Cuban into the American.

Pnelope Cruz is another actress whom wigs and hairpieces have transformed into other people, like when she got into the skin of the rubsima donatella versace in ‘American Crime Story’ or luci redhead with curls in ‘official competition’ last year But not only, the actress is a regular in using false bangs which is placed according to the occasion or style to transform for a few hours, without going through that fear of: and if it doesn’t look good on me, what?

Not only false bangs and wigs live the transformations of the famous today. extensions they lag behind. And something that was previously hidden, today is clearly shown.“We like change and it’s the easiest way to get it,” says Mary Roberts, an expert in them since 2015, when she opened her first salon, Studio 25, in Madrid. “And I speak to you from my own example, thanks to them I can do whatever I want with my hair.” asserts.

According to the expert, in addition, with hair there has been a paradigm shift in recent years. “More and more we think of hair as a complement and as we change of bags or shoes on a daily basis, we want it to be like this with hairstyle and mane”.

Only with some shoes, however extravagant they may be, the transformation is not so absolute like with these radical hair changes most recent of the famous.

Celebrities almost unrecognizable … by the hair

prada Emma Watson with short hair the unforgettable hermione of the saga ‘Harry Potter’ has not left anyone indifferent with his image in the campaign of the new Prada perfume, Paradoxe. With a radical pixie cut, and an attention-grabbing eyeliner, the understated Emma Watson bang on the table.

GTRES The mirage of Emma Watson’s short hair This same September we have verified that the cut of Watson should not be such, but a wig because with her hair in a bun she appeared on September 15 at the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women gala in New York.