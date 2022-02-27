Almudena Cid speaks for the first time about the relationship between Christian Gálvez and Patricia Pardo

It seems that after announcing his breakup with Almudena Cid in December 2021 after eleven years of marriage, Christian Galvez he could have given love a new chance and started a relationship with his partner Patricia Brownpresenter of Ana Rosa’s program.





Christian Gálvez and Patricia Pardo, new surprise couple // GTRES





The rumors jumped this very Saturday, after the program socialite confirm that the presenter couple is getting to know each other. Although at the moment neither of the two has confirmed the relationship, sources close to the couple have spoken and have assured that both “are very much in love”: “Their closest environment already knows it. They have taken it very discreetly. Those who really know them say that they are very much in lovethat you can see in their eyes and that there is a lot of complicity”, they explained in this same program.

Apparently, between set and set, love could have arisen between Christian Galvez and Patricia Pardoespecially after both ended their respective relationships.

The 38-year-old journalist married in 2014 with Francisco Márquezfather of his two daughters, Sofía and Aurora, and in October 2021 he decided to end his marriage, while Gálvez separated last December.

Almudena Cid’s reaction to the news

It didn’t take long for them to arrive first reactions of Almudena Cidthe Spanish gymnast and ex-partner of Christian Gálvez, who has spoken about the new relationship of her former husband until a few months ago.

When asked directly about the relationship between Christian Gálvez and Patricia Pardo, Almudena Cid herself said that “At the moment I have nothing to say”.

In addition, the athlete has quickly diverted the subject, demonstrating what “happy” who is behind the breakup, especially thanks to his play A love story: “Very happy with the role. It’s my place now.”

The reasons for the break between Almudena Cid and Christian Gálvez

The separation of Almudena Cid and Christian Gálvez It caught many fans of the couple by surprise, who saw the extensive relationship that both maintained as completely idyllic. In the exclusive of their breakup, the magazine Hello He stressed that, despite the rumors, the reasons were not related to a third person. The decision was motivated by the wear of the passage of time and problems of coexistenceaccording to a source close to the couple.

However, months later, the former gymnast decided to speak openly about their relationship during an interview in El País: “Now I’m better, I’ve had a bad concept of love. He believed that with the effort of giving and giving you reached the result. And love is another stage, I need to know myself and give myself.”