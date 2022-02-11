Alo yoga opens a space on Roblox

A yoga session organized by Alo yoga on Roblox (courtesy Alo yoga)



From now on, yoga can also be done on the metaverse. On Roblox in fact it arrives Alo yoga, which opens a space dedicated to its products with a digital island, entirely dedicated to its products and activities. In fact, by accessing the island, avatars will be able to enter free yoga courses and sessions, organized by the American fitness company, and will access exclusive items in the store. It will also be possible to raise funds for various charitable initiatives by completing some games and missions. A mental health initiative through Alo gives, a free video program for children.

Alo yoga’s initiative in the metaverse follows the other important opening, but in the real world, of its Sanctuary of well-being in the Spring Studios during the New York fashion weekof which she had already been a partner in the September edition (see MFF of 13 August 2021).

The Alo yoga island on Roblox, called Sanctuary, is designed to convey all the brand’s values ​​in the metaverse. Relaxing environments, calibrated lights, lots of green, all in a three-dimensional version. The soundscape will be filled with meditative and relaxing sounds in the background. Also, Alo’s yoga teacher, Kirat Randhawa, will conduct guided meditation sessions on Roblox. (All rights reserved)